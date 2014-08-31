Falcons Begin Forming Practice Squad

Allen, 5-9, 186 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He earned All-Big 10 honors all four years with the Boilermakers and finished his career as the school record holder with four interception returns for touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 263 total tackles.

Baker, 6-0, 209 pounds, was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a college free agent out of Ball State following the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent part of the 2013 season on the Falcons practice squad before being signed to the active roster for the season finale.

Gunn, 6-2, 310 pounds, was originally signed by the Cowboys as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Falcons in 2012 and played in three games during the 2013 season.

Jones, 6-7, 341 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent on April 29, 2013. He was a three-time All-SWAC performer and an AFCA All-American following his senior season at Alabama State University.

Reedy, 5-9, 175 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Toledo on May 12, 2014. He logged 195 receptions for 2,743 yards with 23 touchdowns in four seasons for the Rockets.

Robertson, 6-4, 304 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has played in 12 career games for Atlanta, logging five tackles (four solo).

Jacques Smith, 6-2, 258 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Tennessee on May 12, 2014. He totaled 120 tackles (71 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in four seasons for the Volunteers.