Falcons Begin Forming Practice Squad

Aug 31, 2014 at 07:42 AM

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have claimed linebacker Nate Stupar off of waivers and released linebacker Tim Dobbins. The club has also signed cornerback Ricardo Allen, safety Sean Baker, guard Harland Gunn, tackle Terren Jones, wide receiver Bernard Reedy, defensive tackle Travian Robertson, linebacker Jacques Smith, and running back Jerome Smith to the practice squad.

Stupar, 6-2, 240 pounds, was originally selected by the Oakland Raiders in the seventh round (230th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has played in 12 career games, primarily on special teams. Stupar has spent time with the Raiders, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. He appeared in five games and made five special teams tackles for the 49ers in 2013 before being waived. Stupar finished the 2013 season in Jacksonville where he saw action in seven games.

Dobbins, 6-1, 234 pounds, was originally selected by the San Diego Chargers in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft. He has played in 110 games with 22 starts while totaling 253 tackles (195 solo) with three interceptions, two sacks, and 12 passes defensed.

2014 Post-Cuts 53-Man Falcons Roster

While things could still change before the Falcons head into Sunday's game, this is what the post-cuts Falcons roster looks like for now

QB Matt Ryan
QB Matt Ryan

QB T.J. Yates
QB T.J. Yates

QB Sean Renfree
QB Sean Renfree

WR Julio Jones
WR Julio Jones

WR Roddy White
WR Roddy White

WR Harry Douglas
WR Harry Douglas

WR Devin Hester
WR Devin Hester

WR Eric Weems
WR Eric Weems

WR Freddie Martino
WR Freddie Martino

RB Steven Jackson
RB Steven Jackson

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
RB Jacquizz Rodgers

RB Antone Smith
RB Antone Smith

RB Devonta Freeman
RB Devonta Freeman

FB Patrick DiMarco
FB Patrick DiMarco

TE Levine Toilolo
TE Levine Toilolo

TE Bear Pascoe
TE Bear Pascoe

T Jake Matthews
T Jake Matthews

OL Gabe Carimi
OL Gabe Carimi

T Cameron Bradfield
T Cameron Bradfield

T Ryan Schraeder
T Ryan Schraeder

G Justin Blalock
G Justin Blalock

G Jon Asamoah
G Jon Asamoah

C Peter Konz
C Peter Konz

G Harland Gunn
G Harland Gunn

C James Stone
C James Stone

CB Robert Alford
CB Robert Alford

CB Desmond Trufant
CB Desmond Trufant

CB Robert McClain
CB Robert McClain

CB Josh Wilson
CB Josh Wilson

CB Javier Arenas
CB Javier Arenas

FS Dwight Lowery
FS Dwight Lowery

S Kemal Ishmael
S Kemal Ishmael

S Dezmen Southward
S Dezmen Southward

S Sean Baker
S Sean Baker

DE Kroy Biermann
DE Kroy Biermann

DT Jonathan Babineaux
DT Jonathan Babineaux

DE Osi Umenyiora
DE Osi Umenyiora

DE Jonathan Massaquoi
DE Jonathan Massaquoi

DE Malliciah Goodman
DE Malliciah Goodman

LB Tyler Starr
LB Tyler Starr

DE Stansly Maponga
DE Stansly Maponga

LB Joplo Bartu
LB Joplo Bartu

LB Paul Worrilow
LB Paul Worrilow

LB Prince Shembo
LB Prince Shembo

LB Nate Stupar
LB Nate Stupar

DE Tyson Jackson
DE Tyson Jackson

DT Paul Soliai
DT Paul Soliai

DE Ra'Shede Hageman
DE Ra'Shede Hageman

DT Corey Peters
DT Corey Peters

DE Cliff Matthews
DE Cliff Matthews

P Matt Bosher
P Matt Bosher

K Matt Bryant
K Matt Bryant

LS Josh Harris
LS Josh Harris

Allen, 5-9, 186 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Purdue. He earned All-Big 10 honors all four years with the Boilermakers and finished his career as the school record holder with four interception returns for touchdowns, 13 interceptions and 263 total tackles.

Baker, 6-0, 209 pounds, was originally signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a college free agent out of Ball State following the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent part of the 2013 season on the Falcons practice squad before being signed to the active roster for the season finale.

Gunn, 6-2, 310 pounds, was originally signed by the Cowboys as a college free agent following the 2012 NFL Draft. He was signed by the Falcons in 2012 and played in three games during the 2013 season.

Jones, 6-7, 341 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent on April 29, 2013. He was a three-time All-SWAC performer and an AFCA All-American following his senior season at Alabama State University.

Reedy, 5-9, 175 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Toledo on May 12, 2014. He logged 195 receptions for 2,743 yards with 23 touchdowns in four seasons for the Rockets.

Robertson, 6-4, 304 pounds, was selected by the Falcons in the seventh round (249th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He has played in 12 career games for Atlanta, logging five tackles (four solo).

Jacques Smith, 6-2, 258 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Tennessee on May 12, 2014. He totaled 120 tackles (71 solo), 21.5 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, five sacks, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery in four seasons for the Volunteers.

Jerome Smith, 6-0, 226 pounds, was signed by the Falcons as a college free agent out of Syracuse on May 12, 2014. He finished his career as one of Syracuse's top rushers, ranking 13th on the school's all-time rushing list with 2,219 yards.

