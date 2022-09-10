Falcons announce captains for 2022 season

Grady Jarrett, Marcus Mariota, A.J. Terrell lead the charge. 

Sep 10, 2022 at 10:40 AM
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have named quarterback Marcus Mariota, tackle Jake Matthews, defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, cornerback A.J. Terrell and kicker Younghoe Koo team captains for the 2022 season. The group will also be joined by one additional captain on a game-by-game basis.

Mariota is in his first season with the Falcons after spending the first seven seasons of his career with the Tennessee Titans and Las Vegas Raiders. The Honolulu native is one of six quarterbacks with at least 13,000 passing yards (13,474) and 1,500 rushing yards (1,574) over the past six seasons.

The 2022 season will be Matthews' ninth year in Atlanta after being selected in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has started 127 consecutive games – the longest active streak in the NFL and the fourth-longest streak in franchise history. This marks Matthews' second year as a team captain.

Jarrett is entering his eighth season with Atlanta after being selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft. A former Atlanta Falcons Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Nominee, Jarrett has earned Pro Bowl honors twice in his career and will serve as a team captain for the fourth-consecutive year.

This season will be the third season of Terrell's career after being selected by the Falcons in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The 23-year-old has recorded 23 passes defensed, four interceptions, 155 total tackles (113 solo), six tackles for loss and four forced fumbles over 30 games in Atlanta and earned second-team All-Pro honors last season. This marks Terrell's first season as a team captain.

Koo is entering his fifth season in the NFL and his fourth season in Atlanta. Last year, he made 27-of-29 field goals (93.1 percent), including three game-winning kicks for the Falcons. Since joining the Falcons in 2019, Koo has made 20-of-23 field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime and was named to the Pro Bowl following the 2020 season. This will mark Koo's first season as a team captain.

Falcons In-Focus | Creative Days

Take a close-up look into the 2022 Atlanta Falcons Creative Days ahead of this Sunday's match up between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints.

