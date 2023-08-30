Falcons announce additions to practice squad

Editor's note: This story will be updated with any new additions the practice squad, which has a 16-player limit, as they come.
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons practice squad is starting to take shape.
The team initially announced several additions to that reserve unit on Wednesday afternoon, including several names familiar to Falcons fans following the team during the preseason. Tight end Parker Hesse, considered somewhat of a surprise cut, returns as a member of the practice squad. So does defensive back Micah Abernathy, who had a solid training camp as a member of the safety group. Timmy Horne, a contributor to last year's defensive line, also stays with the team as well.
Those signings include:
DB Micah Abernathy
DB Natrone Brooks
OL Justin Shaffer
DL Timmy Horne
RB Godwin Igwebuike
DL LaCale London
WR Matthew Sexton
OL Tyler Vrabel
OL Barry Wesley
LB Andre Smith
TE Parker Hesse
TE Tucker Fisk
WR Xavier Malone
DL Kemoko Turay
