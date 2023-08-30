Falcons announce additions to practice squad

TE Parker Hesse, DB Micah Abernathy part of the reserve unit

Aug 30, 2023 at 01:38 PM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

Editor's note: This story will be updated with any new additions the practice squad, which has a 16-player limit, as they come.

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Falcons practice squad is starting to take shape.

The team initially announced several additions to that reserve unit on Wednesday afternoon, including several names familiar to Falcons fans following the team during the preseason. Tight end Parker Hesse, considered somewhat of a surprise cut, returns as a member of the practice squad. So does defensive back Micah Abernathy, who had a solid training camp as a member of the safety group. Timmy Horne, a contributor to last year's defensive line, also stays with the team as well.

Those signings include:

DB Micah Abernathy

DB Natrone Brooks

OL Justin Shaffer

DL Timmy Horne

RB Godwin Igwebuike

DL LaCale London

WR Matthew Sexton

OL Tyler Vrabel

OL Barry Wesley

LB Andre Smith

TE Parker Hesse

TE Tucker Fisk

WR Xavier Malone

DL Kemoko Turay

2023 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the players on the current 53-man roster for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, sponsored by Veepio.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97

Karl L. Moore/2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
