Bair: Talent upgrades, depth should help Falcons compete for NFC South title

There's no arguing that the Falcons are better than previous seasons. But, by how much?

Aug 30, 2023 at 08:01 AM
scott bair headshot
Scott Bair

Falcons Digital Managing Editor

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Falcons dropped their roster to 53-men at the mandated time on Tuesday afternoon, it will continue morph as we move through the summer and fall. Check Terry Fontenot's track record for proof of that. The Falcons are constantly churning the bottom section of the roster looking for proper fits.

That's why you'll see the word "initial" in front of our 53-man content.

Got that? Good. Public service announcement over.

This isn't a story about that process. It's about the top of the roster and how it can help the Falcons make a realistic push to win the NFC South.

This group is far more talented than in recent seasons, obviously because it was assembled without significant salary-cap constraints. Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith imported some real defensive talent in free agency, invested heavily to keep the offensive line together and added more versatile skill players who can move around the formation in search of mismatches.

We can all agree that the Falcons are better. While that's an advancement, it's not the answer we really need. Can this roster compete in a wide-open NFC South? Winning the division is paramount in this quest to end a prolonged playoff drought. How do they stack up in a division with the No. 1 overall pick in Carolina, established veterans in a Tom-Brady-less Tampa Bay and Derek Carr now in New Orleans.

There's potential to come out on top of that group. So much of it revolves around Desmond Ridder's performance at quarterback. They'll need vastly improved defensive production, and I'm talking about game-changing plays like sacks and takeaways and steady victories on critical downs.

Bijan Robinson and Calais Campbell and Jessie Bates III will play major roles in this title question, and star power must lead the charge at times. This roster's depth, however, will play an essential role in this 2023 effort and, when looking at upgrades on this roster, depth is a massive one.

Last year, the Falcons couldn't survive an injury plague at a certain position. When the Falcons lost Casey Hayward and A.J. Terrell in consecutive games, Atlanta couldn't maintain solid coverage. Look what we've seen this summer at the same position. Jeff Okudah went down in camp. The Falcons had Tre Flowers, with 41 starts to his credit, ready to step in. Mike Hughes has been dealing with some injury issues, but the Falcons have looked good with Dee Alford in the slot and competent cornerbacks behind him. Does Flowers have as much raw talent as Okudah? Probably not, but he can maintain a solid level of play until the starter returns.

There are some areas where an upgrade could help this group out – swing tackle immediately comes to mind – there's injury protection at most every spot. That will help a veteran defensive line keep guys fresh.

Every game is important in the grand scheme, but winning division games is essential. They were 2-4 in the NFC South, though a win over Tampa Bay came in a Week 18 contest after the Bucs had the division locked up.

How the Falcons fare in those moments will be key. They have to perform better in close contests. They lost nine one-score games, though having veterans from winning programs on the roster now who know how to handle those situations.

It's better equipped to handle adversity, both in games and between them, which should help keep the Falcons in it as the season wears on. The Falcons are better and should be more competitive, but we still don't know exactly how much. We'll find out over the course of a season that will be intriguing as heck to watch play out.

2023 Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster

We take a look at the players on the current 53-man roster for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons, sponsored by Veepio.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0
1 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter #0

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1
2 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah #1

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3
3 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jessie Bates III #3

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4
4 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Taylor Heinicke #4

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5
5 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London #5

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6
6 / 53

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #6

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7
7 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson #7

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8
8 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9
9 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #9

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11
10 / 53

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Logan Woodside #11

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12
11 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13
12 / 53

Atlanta Falcons punter Bradley Pinion #13

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16
13 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Scotty Miller #16

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18
14 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Mack Hollins #18

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20
15 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford #20

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21
16 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes #21

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24
17 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell #24

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25
18 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27
19 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant #27

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32
20 / 53

Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins #32

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33
21 / 53

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Tre Flowers #33

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34
22 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Clark Phillips III #34

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37
23 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive back DeMarcco Hellams #37

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40
24 / 53

Atlanta Falcons fullback Keith Smith #40

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44
25 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Troy Andersen #44

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47
26 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie #47

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48
27 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Bud Dupree #48

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49
28 / 53

Atlanta Falcons long snapper Liam McCullough #49

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50
29 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tae Davis #50

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51
30 / 53

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone #51

Matthew Grimes/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53
31 / 53

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nate Landman #53

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55
32 / 53

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss #55

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56
33 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Jovaughn Gwyn #56

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63
34 / 53

Atlanta Falcons guard Chris Lindstrom #63

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64
35 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil #64

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65
36 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron #65

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66
37 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Joshua Miles #66

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67
38 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Drew Dalman #67

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68
39 / 53

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Kyle Hinton #68

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70
40 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews #70

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76
41 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tackle Kaleb McGary #76

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80
42 / 53

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali #80

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81
43 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith #81

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84
44 / 53

Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson #84

© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85
45 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end MyCole Pruitt #85

Kyle Hess/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87
46 / 53

Atlanta Falcons tight end John FitzPatrick #87

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90
47 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman David Onyemata #90

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93
48 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Calais Campbell #93

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94
49 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Albert Huggins #94

Jay Bendlin/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95
50 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ta'Quon Graham #95

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96
51 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Zach Harrison #96

Shanna Lockwood/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97
52 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett #97

Karl L. Moore/2023 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99
53 / 53

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Joe Gaziano #99

Brandon Magnus/© 2023 Atlanta Falcons
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

NFL+_PreSeason_Artboard_Club-Creative_V2-final_1920x1080-TEAM
SIGN UP NOW

Related Content

news

Falcons add offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to 53-man roster

Atlanta made its first post-cutdown move on Wednesday.
news

Falcons announce additions to practice squad

TE Parker Hesse, DB Micah Abernathy part of the reserve unit
news

Punts for purpose: Bradley Pinion kicks off program to help global child poverty  

The Falcons punter will donate $1,000 to Punts for Purpose any time he lands a punt inside the 20-yard line
news

Analysis: What to make of Falcons initial 53-man roster

Tori McElhaney takes a look at the Falcons 53-man roster, and provides insight into the decisions made on Tuesday. 
news

Falcons announce initial 53-man roster for 2023

Atlanta waived 26 players, released five players and placed two players on injured reserve prior to Tuesday's deadline.
news

Bair Mail: On Kyle Pitts, Desmond Ridder, Jessie Bates III, the backup QBs and more

We also discuss DeMarcco Hellams' preseason and odds of making the 53-man roster in this Monday mailbag
news

Young playmakers believe this 2023 Falcons team can be 'entertaining' 

Arthur Smith used the word as a descriptor first, but Desmond Ridder and Bijan Robinson explained why it's a word they want to be known for. 
news

'Let's go play fast together': Inside the process of how Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen found great sync at inside linebacker

Veteran free-agent signing and 2022 second-round draft pick are expected to anchor new-look Falcons defense
news

Jalen Mayfield released: How the Falcons got here

Mayfield made 16 starts at left guard in 2021 after the Falcons drafted him 68th overall. 
news

Falcons release four players ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster deadline

Atlanta released cornerback Bless Austin, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, defensive linemen Delontae Scott and Justin Ellis on Saturday.
news

Atlanta Falcons 53-man roster projection v2.0

This time, Tori McElhaney makes the picks and Scott Bair analyzes the selections

Top News

Falcons add offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to 53-man roster

Falcons announce additions to practice squad

Falcons announce initial 53-man roster for 2023

Bair: Talent upgrades, depth should help Falcons compete for NFC South title

Advertising