Falcons agree to terms with Keith Smith on three-year extension

Mar 14, 2020 at 04:27 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Atlanta Falcons announced Saturday that they have agreed to terms with fullback Keith Smith on a three-year contract extension.

Smith, 27, signed with the Falcons last season and played in all 16 games with the team, making five starts. He played 196 snaps for Atlanta in 2019, the most of his career, catching one pass for 13 yards and carrying the ball five times for 8 yards, including four first downs.

After averaging the third-fewest rushing yards per game last season, the Falcons are focused on improving their rushing output in 2020. Falcons coach Dan Quinn has remained adamant about his desire to have a balanced approach on offense, marrying an efficient ground attack with a play-action offense that creates explosive plays through the air. With the decision to extend Smith's contract, it appears the Falcons believe he can help them achieve their goals for 2020 and into the future.

Keith Smith | Top 10 Images

Before heading into the 2020 NFL year, we are going to look back at the best images from players on the active roster. Take a look at the best of fullback Keith Smith.

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, on Sunday November 17, 2019. (Photo by Cato Cataldo/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 runs with the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 takes the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Adler Garfield/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 gestures after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 gestures after a turnover during the first quarter of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Karl Moore/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 looks on at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 looks on at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL, on Sunday December 29, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates with wide receiver Julio Jones #11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday December 22, 2019. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 pounds his chest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 pounds his chest at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the Atlanta Falcons win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Atlanta Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons running back Keith Smith #40 celebrates the Atlanta Falcons win over the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA, on Sunday December 15, 2019. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Atlanta Falcons)

