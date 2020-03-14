Falcons agree to terms with Keith Smith on three-year extension

Smith, 27, signed with the Falcons last season and played in all 16 games with the team, making five starts. He played 196 snaps for Atlanta in 2019, the most of his career, catching one pass for 13 yards and carrying the ball five times for 8 yards, including four first downs.

After averaging the third-fewest rushing yards per game last season, the Falcons are focused on improving their rushing output in 2020. Falcons coach Dan Quinn has remained adamant about his desire to have a balanced approach on offense, marrying an efficient ground attack with a play-action offense that creates explosive plays through the air. With the decision to extend Smith's contract, it appears the Falcons believe he can help them achieve their goals for 2020 and into the future.