Falcons Agree to Terms With First-Round Pick Neal

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have agreed to terms with first round draft pick (17th overall) safety Keanu Neal. He is the only first round pick of the 2016 NFL Draft class to agree to terms on his contract.

Neal, 6-1, 216 pounds, started 19 of the 34 games he played in during his three years as a Gator. During his first year as a starter in 2014, he racked up 45 total tackles and three interceptions, which was the second highest total on the team. Two of those interceptions that season came against the University of Kentucky, which became a new career high for most interceptions in a game for Neal. During his junior year he finished third on the team with 96 total tackles. Against LSU in Death Valley, Neal recorded a career high 14 total tackles.