Falcons agree to terms with draft picks Kaleb McGary, Kendall Sheffield

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have agreed to terms with first-round draft pick Kaleb McGary and fourth-round draft pick Kendall Sheffield.
McGary, an offensive tackle out of Washington, was the Falcons' second pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft after the team traded back up to draft him with the 31st-overall pick. At 6-foot-7 and 317 pounds, McGary brings plenty of size and notable athleticism to the Falcons' offensive line, which was a priority for Atlanta this offseason.
With their first pick on Day 3, the Falcons added Sheffield, a former Ohio State cornerback who has very tantalizing speed. Sheffield broke his school's record in the 60-meter dash, running it in 6.6 seconds. He will add immediate depth to Atlanta's secondary, and his speed alone makes Sheffield a player with plenty of upside.
Last week the Falcons agreed to terms with defensive end John Cominsky, cornerback Jordan Miller and running backs Qadree Ollison and Marcus Green, leaving the team's first draft pick, Chris Lindstrom, as the only player yet to agree to terms.
Falcons rookies will take to the field on Friday for the first of two rookie minicamp practices.