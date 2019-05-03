Falcons agree to terms with four rookie draft picks

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Four of the Atlanta Falcons' seven draft picks have agreed to terms on their rookie contracts, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

RELATED CONTENT

The four players – defensive end John Cominsky (fourth round, No. 135 overall), cornerback Jordan Miller (fifth round, No. 172), and running backs Qadree Ollison (fifth round, No. 152) and Marcus Green (sixth round, No. 203) – agreed to terms on their four-year rookie deals.

Cominsky is a 6-foot-5, 286-pound defensive end out of the University of Charleston and is viewed as a better run defender at this point than pass rusher, but he should be a welcome addition to Atlanta's defensive line rotation.

Ollison, who is 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, will immediately add needed size to the Falcons' backfield. Ollison finished his college career at Pittsburgh with 529 carries for 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Miller, at 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, has good size and great length at the cornerback position. During his final two seasons at Washington, he recorded 49 tackles, 10 pass defenses, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.