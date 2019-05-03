Falcons agree to terms with four rookie draft picks

May 03, 2019 at 06:39 PM
matthew-tabeek-headshot
Matthew Tabeek

Digital Managing Editor

4-rookies-terms
AP photos

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – Four of the Atlanta Falcons' seven draft picks have agreed to terms on their rookie contracts, the team announced on Friday afternoon.

RELATED CONTENT

The four players – defensive end John Cominsky (fourth round, No. 135 overall), cornerback Jordan Miller (fifth round, No. 172), and running backs Qadree Ollison (fifth round, No. 152) and Marcus Green (sixth round, No. 203) – agreed to terms on their four-year rookie deals.

Cominsky is a 6-foot-5, 286-pound defensive end out of the University of Charleston and is viewed as a better run defender at this point than pass rusher, but he should be a welcome addition to Atlanta's defensive line rotation.

Ollison, who is 6-foot-1 and 228 pounds, will immediately add needed size to the Falcons' backfield. Ollison finished his college career at Pittsburgh with 529 carries for 2,859 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Miller, at 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, has good size and great length at the cornerback position. During his final two seasons at Washington, he recorded 49 tackles, 10 pass defenses, four interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Green returned 70 kickoffs for 1,761 yards and four touchdowns at the University of Louisiana Monroe. He also returned 28 punts for 280 yards and a touchdown. Offensively, Green caught 202 passes for 2,698 yards and 23 touchdowns, and he carried the ball 51 times for 492 yards and one touchdown.

Related Content

news

Falcons need Kyle Pitts, 2021 NFL Draft class to help build sturdy foundation

Rookie focus shifts solely to football development with Kyle Pitts now signed
news

Wyche: Falcons draft showed Fontenot and Smith are committed to Matt Ryan

NFL Analyst Steve Wyche looks at how each pick verified the areas of concern and where the new GM and head coach were comfortable
news

Final Grades for 2021 Draft Class

news

2021 Falcons Draft Recap: Kyle Pitts to Frank Darby, reactions and full breakdown

news

Falcons select WR Frank Darby in sixth round of NFL Draft

The Falcons selected wide receiver Frank Darby in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft
news

Falcons select CB Avery Williams in fifth round of NFL Draft 

news

Falcons draft DE Adetokunbo Ogundeji in fifth round of NFL Draft

The Falcons selected defensive end Adetokunbo Ogundeji in the fifth round of the NFL Draft
news

Falcons draft DT Ta'Quan Graham in fifth round of NFL Draft

The Falcons selected defensive lineman Ta'Quan Graham in the fifth round of the NFL Draft 
news

Dalman family enjoys full circle moment with Falcons 

Atlanta's fourth-round pick Drew Dalman and his family enjoyed quite the surreal moment as he was drafted 
news

Falcons draft center Drew Dalman in fourth round

With their second pick in the fourth round, the Falcons selected Drew Dalman 
news

Falcons draft cornerback Darren Hall in fourth round 

The Falcons selected cornerback Darren Hall out of San Diego State in the fourth round 
news

Draft Grades for Richie Grant and Jalen Mayfield Selections

Top News

Why Jacob Tuioti-Mariner is the epitome of the Falcons defensive flexibility

Bair Mail: On Josh Rosen potential, the Qadree Ollison cut and Arthur Smith's 'it' factor

Rich McKay on the No Fun League, the future of the Falcons, and Julio Jones

Practice report: How Jalen Mayfield was prepped for early contribution

Advertising