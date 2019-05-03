This Falcon can fly: Kendall Sheffield's elite speed should help secondary

At times, Sheffield can get off-balance while mirroring a receiver at the line of scrimmage. This tends to get him into trouble at times. But, like most of the flaws in Sheffield's game at this time, this is something that can be corrected with coaching and time.

Cornerback is one of the more difficult positions to play early on in the NFL, but Sheffield should have a little bit of time to make the transition. The Falcons have said they may look at Sheffield as a candidate to return kicks given his speed, but that is not a role he has experience occupying.