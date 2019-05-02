Why Chris Lindstrom is an NFL-ready guard who is a perfect fit for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons used their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft – No. 14 overall – to address a pressing issue, selecting former Boston College offensive guard Chris Lindstrom.

While the move received generally mixed reviews, some lauding the Falcons for getting an NFL-ready player at a position of need and others commenting that it was a first-round reach, it is one that should conceivably make Atlanta a better team entering the fall. That is, after all, what a first-round pick should do.

So, what exactly is it about Lindstrom that makes many believe he's ready to be a starter for the Falcons during his rookie year? Well, he possesses exactly the qualities Atlanta looks for along the offensive line and he's got stellar experience as a starter coming out of college.

Lindstrom was a starter for all but three games during his career at Boston College, and he played both right guard and right tackle. Playing in the ACC, Lindstrom played against high-caliber competition such as Clemson and Florida State.

It's notable then that Lindstrom earned All-ACC honors in his final two seasons at college. As a player, it's Lindstrom's athleticism and toughness that flash on film.