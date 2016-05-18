Falcons Add Depth to Offensive Line, Sign Gibson

The Atlanta Falcons today announced that they have signed offensive lineman Laurence Gibson.
Gibson, 6-6, 315 pounds, was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (243rd overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He spent the 2015 season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad. Gibson played in 39 games, making 19 starts, for the Hokies. He began his career switching between guard and tackle before establishing himself as the starting left tackle during his senior season.