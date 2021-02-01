Falcons add assistant director of college scouting

Dwaune Jones is the new assistant director of college scouting

Feb 01, 2021 at 08:14 AM
AF_primary-300x285
Atlanta Falcons Staff
AF_20201210_Practice_RF1_0569
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have named Dwaune Jones the assistant director of college scouting, the team announced Monday.

Jones spent the last four seasons with the Ravens as a college scout covering schools in the Midwest region. He scouted the Big Ten and MAC, plus some schools in the SEC, Conference USA and ACC conferences. Players that were selected in his area include Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Malik Harrison and Ben Bredeson. Jones also evaluated and provided cross-checking evaluation reports for the scouting department.

"Dwaune has an incredible drive and knowledge of our game fueled by his extensive experience in the field as a scout," said Terry Fontenot, the Falcons' new general manager. "Like Kyle Smith, he is passionate about his craft and is a tireless worker who has a great appreciation for the process from A-to-Z. He is a great man with an exceptional family, and we are excited they are joining the Falcons family."

RELATED CONTENT

Prior to Baltimore, Jones spent 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints' scouting department as a Midwest area scout and Northern regional scout. During his tenure at the Saints, he helped signed Kasim Edebali, Chris Ivory, Malcolm Jenkins, Zach Strief, Tracy Porter and Marques Colston.

Jones was a three-year starter at wide receiver for the University of Richmond, securing 146 catches for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns. He spent some time in the NFL from 2000-02 with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, originally signing with the Browns as a rookie free agent in 2000. Jones also spent a year with the Berlin Thunder and participated in World Bowl IX, catching six passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 53-yard TD reception over Barcelona.

Jones and his wife, Jessica, have three children: Jasmine, Jocelyn and D.J.

Terry Fontenot's first visit to Atlanta as general manager

General Manager Terry Fontenot takes his first tour of Atlanta Falcons facilities in Flowery Branch with Rich McKay.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot gives a thumbs up as he and his family board the jet from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
1 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot gives a thumbs up as he and his family board the jet from New Orleans, Louisiana, to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles and poses for a photo with his daughter on the jet to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
2 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles and poses for a photo with his daughter on the jet to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
3 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot jots notes down on a paper pad during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
4 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot jots notes down on a paper pad during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he speaks with his son during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
5 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he speaks with his son during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his wife, Tanya, pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
6 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his wife, Tanya, pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot looks out through a window as he takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
7 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot looks out through a window as he takes a phone call during the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
8 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a photo on the jet ride to Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family walks off the jet onto the tarmac in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
9 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot and his family walks off the jet onto the tarmac in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he holds his daughter as his family get into a van in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
10 / 48

Atlanta Falcons General Manager Terry Fontenot smiles as he holds his daughter as his family get into a van in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
11 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
12 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
13 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
14 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
15 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot's family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
16 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
17 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
18 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
19 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
20 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
21 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
22 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
23 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
24 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
25 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
26 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
27 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
28 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
29 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
30 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
31 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
32 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family takes a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
33 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
34 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
35 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
36 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
37 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
38 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
39 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
40 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
41 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.
42 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and president Rich McKay take a tour of the Atlanta Falcons Headquarters in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on Friday January 22, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
43 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot poses for a portrait during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
44 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and his family pose for a portrait during Fontenot's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
45 / 48

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay escorts general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith into the Falcons locker room during Fontenot's and Smith's first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
46 / 48

Atlanta Falcons president Rich McKay fist bumps general manager Terry Fontenot during his first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
47 / 48

Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith meets general manager Terry Fontenot's family during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.
48 / 48

Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith fist bump on the field during their first visit to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday January 21, 2021.

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Falcons add an offensive line coach 

Chandler Henley comes to Atlanta from the Tennessee Titans
news

SFTB: Should Falcons trade down, pick a QB or go defense in the draft? What about running back?

You've got questions about the Atlanta Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
news

EBR: A closer look at Dean Pees, why he's here, his philosophy and first impressions of Falcons

Who is Dean Pees and what's being written about the 71-year-old? Why has he decided to come out of retirement a second time to coach with Arthur Smith?
news

Statement from Arthur Blank on the passing of Patricia Rooney

Patricia Rooney, wife of late Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney, dies at 88
news

Early Bird Report: Landing spots for Deshaun Watson being talked about, even with Falcons

It's hard for even Falcons fans to ignore the unfolding saga between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans
news

Two more assistant coaches added to Falcons staff

Lanier Goethie named defensive assistant and Nick Perry is an assistant defensive backs coach
news

T.J. Yates, former UNC and Falcons QB, joins coaching staff

Yates, a Marietta, Ga., native, spent the 2014 season with the Falcons
news

Atlanta Falcons 2021 NFL Mock Draft Tracker

Find out who draft experts across the country think the Falcons could select in the first round of the NFL Draft
news

Falcons add key member to front office

Falcons name Kyle Smith vice president of player personnel
news

Tabeek's 2021 NFL Mock Draft 3.0: Georgia native comes home to Falcons, five QBs go in top 10

Falcons land athletic quarterback who can extend plays with his legs and is accurate on the move
news

Derrick Henry: Arthur Smith going to do a great job as Falcons head coach 

All-Pro running back Derrick Henry believes Arthur Smith will do a great job in Atlanta 

Top News

SFTB: Should Falcons trade down, pick a QB or go defense in the draft? What about running back?

EBR: A closer look at Dean Pees, why he's here, his philosophy and first impressions of Falcons

Falcons add an offensive line coach 

Falcons add assistant director of college scouting

Advertising