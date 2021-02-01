Falcons add assistant director of college scouting

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. – The Atlanta Falcons have named Dwaune Jones the assistant director of college scouting, the team announced Monday.

Jones spent the last four seasons with the Ravens as a college scout covering schools in the Midwest region. He scouted the Big Ten and MAC, plus some schools in the SEC, Conference USA and ACC conferences. Players that were selected in his area include Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Malik Harrison and Ben Bredeson. Jones also evaluated and provided cross-checking evaluation reports for the scouting department.

"Dwaune has an incredible drive and knowledge of our game fueled by his extensive experience in the field as a scout," said Terry Fontenot, the Falcons' new general manager. "Like Kyle Smith, he is passionate about his craft and is a tireless worker who has a great appreciation for the process from A-to-Z. He is a great man with an exceptional family, and we are excited they are joining the Falcons family."

Prior to Baltimore, Jones spent 11 seasons with the New Orleans Saints' scouting department as a Midwest area scout and Northern regional scout. During his tenure at the Saints, he helped signed Kasim Edebali, Chris Ivory, Malcolm Jenkins, Zach Strief, Tracy Porter and Marques Colston.

Jones was a three-year starter at wide receiver for the University of Richmond, securing 146 catches for 1,994 yards and 15 touchdowns. He spent some time in the NFL from 2000-02 with the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans, originally signing with the Browns as a rookie free agent in 2000. Jones also spent a year with the Berlin Thunder and participated in World Bowl IX, catching six passes for 161 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 53-yard TD reception over Barcelona.