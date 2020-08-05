Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 10:59 AM

Falcons activate three players from reserve/COVID-19 list

Three Atlanta players are coming off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and rejoining their teammates

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Etling_AF_20200726_Training-Camp-Rookie-Arrival-KD1-0294
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that safety Jaylinn Hawkins, quarterback Danny Etling and linebacker Foye Oluokun have been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

RELATED CONTENT

Hawkins, Etling and Oluokun were among the six Falcons players to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week as players have begun to report for mandatory testing. Atlanta's veterans began their five-day initial testing phase on July 28. Rookies began a five-day initial testing phase on July 21, and players have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.

Oluokun, 25, is in line for a bigger role this season after De'Vondre Campbell's departure in free agency. He has recorded 153 tackles, four tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles while appearing in 32 games since the Falcons selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Hawkins, 23, was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his career at Cal, Hawkins totaled 158 tackles, 17 pass defenses, 10 interceptions, 9.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. Etling, 26, was claimed by the Falcons off of waivers prior to the 2019 season and spent most of the year on the team's practice squad.

The Falcons currently have three players on their reserve/COVID-19 list: Safety Jamal Carter, defensive tackle Tyeler Davison and fullback Keith Smith.

Related Content

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas
news

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Davison becomes the fourth Falcons player to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list
Falcons waive Austin Larkin, Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young
news

Falcons waive Austin Larkin, Rojesterman Farris and Bryson Young

Atlanta waived the three young players as on-field workouts continue
Falcons sign CB Darqueze Dennard and what it means
news

Falcons sign CB Darqueze Dennard and what it means

The move gives the Falcons another veteran option at the cornerback position
Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others
news

Falcons place Foye Oluokun on reserve/COVID-19 list, release Ryan Allen, waive four others

Atlanta made a number of roster moves on Sunday afternoon
Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place Keith Smith and Jamal Carter on reserve/COVID-19 list

Smith and Carter are entering their second seasons with the organization
Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Falcons place rookie Jaylinn Hawkins on reserve/COVID-19 list

Hawkins was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft
Falcons agree to terms with Deone Bucannon 
news

Falcons agree to terms with Deone Bucannon 

The Falcons' 2020 offseason has been largely about adding versatility to their defense, and this move is a continuation of that theme
Falcons trade 2021 seventh-round pick for Charles Harris
news

Falcons trade 2021 seventh-round pick for Charles Harris

Harris was a first-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
Falcons decline fifth-year option for Takk McKinley
news

Falcons decline fifth-year option for Takk McKinley

McKinley was selected with the 26th-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft
Brian Hill
news

Brian Hill signs tender with Falcons

Atlanta placed an original-round tender on Hill in March, signaling their interest in bringing back the fourth-year running back
Falcons agree to terms with former XFL cornerback
news

Falcons agree to terms with former XFL cornerback

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday that they've agreed to terms with former XFL cornerback Josh Hawkins

Top News

The defensive line comes together at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Writers' roundtable: Newcomers, heated position battles we're watching during Falcons camp

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Falcons activate Tyeler Davison from reserve/COVID-19 list, waive Ahmad Thomas

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan #2 in action at AT&T Atlanta Falcons Training Camp on August 4, 2020 in Flowery Branch, GA. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Atlanta Falcons)

Early Bird Report: Making the Hall of Fame case for several key Falcons

Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Mark Richt 'wouldn't be shocked' if Todd Gurley returns to All-Pro form

Advertising