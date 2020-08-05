Falcons activate three players from reserve/COVID-19 list

Hawkins, Etling and Oluokun were among the six Falcons players to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week as players have begun to report for mandatory testing. Atlanta's veterans began their five-day initial testing phase on July 28. Rookies began a five-day initial testing phase on July 21, and players have been undergoing daily tests as part of the NFL's COVID-19 testing protocol.

Oluokun, 25, is in line for a bigger role this season after De'Vondre Campbell's departure in free agency. He has recorded 153 tackles, four tackles for a loss and forced two fumbles while appearing in 32 games since the Falcons selected him in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Hawkins, 23, was selected by the Falcons in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. During his career at Cal, Hawkins totaled 158 tackles, 17 pass defenses, 10 interceptions, 9.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles. Etling, 26, was claimed by the Falcons off of waivers prior to the 2019 season and spent most of the year on the team's practice squad.