Experts Like UGA Product for Falcons

Mar 20, 2016 at 05:36 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

While the names of Reggie Ragland and Darron Lee have swirled when pundits project front-runners for the Falcons' first-round draft pick, there is another player who is quietly making a very strong case to become the linebacker Atlanta is longing for.

He also happens to have attended college 46 miles up the road from where the Falcons training facility is located, and Georgia football fans know exactly who he is.

For the past three seasons in Athens, Leonard Floyd has been the face of the Bulldogs' defense. Floyd was Georgia's defensive MVP for his play in the 2014 season where he had 8.5 tackles for loss and six sacks. In his final season, he led his team in sacks for the third straight year with 4.5 and was tied for the team lead with 10.5 tackles for loss.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter says Floyd's sack totals don't necessarily show the impact he is able to make, it's his versatility that is most impressive, and something Coach Dan Quinn values highly when it comes to his linebackers.

Quinn was asked multiple times throughout last season if he was concerned with his team's sack number, and although he'll be the first to tell you he would like that number to be higher, he takes multiple things into consideration when evaluating a player, starting first and foremost with athletic ability.

Despite not being able to finish his Combine workout due to a hamstring injury, Floyd's impressive showing in the drills he was able to participate in helped his stock as he proved to be not only one of the best linebackers in Indianapolis, but perhaps maybe one of the most athletic players in the entire draft class. His speed, athleticism and length exuded on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

His solid 40-yard dash time (4.60 seconds) and his 39.5-inch vertical coupled with his size and length caught the eyes of many NFL scouts and coaches. And the Falcons' attendance list at Georgia's pro day proves every bit of that.

Draft analysts have recently added Floyd to their mock drafts, switching from the popular names of Ragland and Lee for the Falcons. NBC TV's Cris Collinsworth believes the UGA product could fill several roles for Atlanta.

"If you like the versatility of Jamie Collins from the Patriots, you will like Leonard Floyd. Floyd can rush the passer, play inside linebacker, and looks athletic enough to cover backs and tight ends, which is becoming such an important trait for linebackers," Collinsworth said of his pick for the Falcons. "Floyd is a little long-legged for coverage change of direction, but big plays come from guys like Jamie Collins and Ryan Shazier, and I expect the same from Floyd."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the key to Falcons consistent run game, why it's not based in what you think

Tyler Allgeier runs wild while being mic'd up | Wired

Falcons announce roster moves as Week 16 prep begins

Arthur Smith: "We need to get scoring up.We need more balance" | Press Conferences

Advertising