Everything You Need to Know About WR Fuller

Atlanta continued to add to its 2016 Rookie Club on Saturday by drafting wide receiver Devin Fuller in the seventh round, No. 238 overall. Here's what you need to know about the newest Falcon:

Fuller came to UCLA as a four-star quarterback recruit but switched to wideout as a freshman. As a Bruin, he tallied 1,322 receiving yards on 146 receptions and 10 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 200-pounder made his mark on offense by running vertical routes and breaking free on screen passes.

Like almost every other member of Atlanta's 2016 draft class, Fuller is known for his speed. The 21-year-old ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash during his pro day, and when talking to the Falcons media, he said that time wasn't a fluke.

Fuller is considered one of the best kick/punt returners available in this year's class. In 2015, he averaged 11.8 yards per punt return on 12 tries; he also earned 411 kickoff return yards on 17 attempts, a 24.2 average.

Fuller said he grew up a Miami Hurricanes fan and has always dreamed of becoming a player like Devin Hester. Now, as a member of the Falcons, he'll get a chance to learn from the best kick/punt returner in league history.

He received numerous academic and athletic honors while in college: In 2013, Fuller was an All Pa-12 honorable mention; he also made it onto the UCLA athletic director's honor roll.

Fuller spent a portion of his childhood traveling the country with his mom, Cindy Mizelle, a singer who's toured with Bruce Springsteen, the Rolling Stones, Whitney Houston and Luther Vandross.