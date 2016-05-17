Everything You Need to Know About CB Alford

May 17, 2016 at 08:09 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Now an NFL veteran, Robert Alford has established himself as one of Atlanta's best defensive players. Here's what you need to know about the 27-year-old:

A native of Hammond, La., Alford attended Hammond High Magnet School. He was a star wide receiver with the Tornadoes and caught 10 touchdowns passes during his senior year. He was also on the track team and, in 2008, finished second in the 400-meter dash at the state track and field championships.

Alford went to college at Southeastern Louisiana. There, as a 5-foot-10 athlete in Division 1 football, he made a successful transition from receiver to cornerback. During the 2011 and 2012 campaigns, he tallied nine interceptions and 15 pass breakups. He was named to the First-Team All-Southland conference as a senior.

Only two other colleges showed legitimate interest in Alford during the recruiting process: Louisiana Tech and Southern Mississippi.

  • Alford's older brother, Fred Booker, was a cornerback at Louisiana State and played in the Arena Football League and NFL Europe before suiting up for 12 games with the New Orleans Saints in 2005.

Alford's strong play at SLU made him one of the best cornerbacks available in the 2012 NFL Draft. However, that wasn't clear until the Senior Bowl, where he earned an 88-yard kickoff return and sealed a victory with a last-minute pick during a failed two-point conversion attempt.

After turning heads in Mobile, Ala., Alford impressed teams at the Scouting Combine. His 4.39-second 40-yard dash was the fourth-best time among cornerbacks; Alford's broad jump, recorded at 132 inches, was the longest at his position.

At the 2013 NFL Draft, the Falcons selected Alford in the second round, 60th overall, after taking fellow CB Desmond Trufant in the first.

As a rookie, Alford showed a lot of potential as he handled the duties of Atlanta's No. 3 cornerback. He took over a starting job in 2014 opposite Trufant and displayed the raw athleticism needed to become a premier defensive back.

Alford's third year in the NFL was his best yet. Thanks to his aggressiveness and work in press coverage, he became a solid fit in Dan Quinn's scheme, allowing a paltry 49.3 completion percentage against. Only three qualifying CBs fared better in that regard. Additionally, Alford gave up fewer than 40 receptions—the lowest total among starters at his position. His game-winning pick-six in Week 5 was perhaps the best moment of his NFL career.

With the Falcons employing a nickel package more often than not, they've moved Alford to slot corner when using five defensive backs at once. He appears to be happy with the move, saying, "I'm good with it. Like I said once before, whatever it takes for this team to win, I'm willing to do it."

  • Football isn't the only sport Alford watches, he's also a big Atlanta Braves fan.

Alford recently revealed on his Instagram account that he's become a father:

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Will Falcons add top talent to young secondary featuring A.J. Terrell? -- Falcons Breakdown

Troy Andersen's consistency gave way to a productive rookie season -- Rookie Review

Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen: Will Atlanta keep their 2022 ILBs together in 2023? -- Falcons breakdown

Arnold Ebiketie showed progress in rookie year, potential for better in the future -- Rookie Review

Advertising