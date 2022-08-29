Three Falcons players make ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022

A.J. Terrell, Kyle Pitts and Grady Jarrett represent Atlanta on the list. 

Aug 29, 2022 at 11:33 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
Tori McElhaney

Falcons Beat Reporter/Analyst

The Falcons had three selections in ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022: A.J. Terrell (46), Kyle Pitts (70) and Grady Jarrett (98).

All three are vitally important to the core foundation of what Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith are building in Atlanta.

Terrell finished the 2021 season as one of the most productive (and shut down) young corners in the league. His top-50 slot at No. 46 shouldn't be much of a surprise. As ESPN noted, Terrell allowed the lowest completion rate (41 percent) and the lowest yards per target (4.1 yards) of any defensive back in the league last year, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

AF_20210805_Training-Camp_KD1_2429
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Meanwhile, Pitts' 2021 was a record-breaking year for the tight end in his rookie year. As a first-time Pro Bowl selection, Pitts finished 2021 as only the second rookie tight end in NFL history to surpass the 1,000 receiving yard mark. Only Mike Ditka in 1961 was ahead of him.

Then, there's Jarrett, who's 2021 season wasn't as productive statistically as we've seen him be in the past. However, no one can overlook Jarrett as one of the best active players along the defensive interior in the league. Jarrett was consistently doubled - even triple - teamed throughout majority of 2021. He was still a force to be reckoned with, and opposing teams know it. Jarrett came in at No. 98 after being ranked No. 55 last year, but make no mistake about it: He's just as lethal at No. 98 as his was at No. 55. It's up to the Falcons defense around Jarrett to help him out in 2022.

You can check out the entire list of ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022 here.

