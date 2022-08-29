Three Falcons players make ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022

Then, there's Jarrett, who's 2021 season wasn't as productive statistically as we've seen him be in the past. However, no one can overlook Jarrett as one of the best active players along the defensive interior in the league. Jarrett was consistently doubled - even triple - teamed throughout majority of 2021. He was still a force to be reckoned with, and opposing teams know it. Jarrett came in at No. 98 after being ranked No. 55 last year, but make no mistake about it: He's just as lethal at No. 98 as his was at No. 55. It's up to the Falcons defense around Jarrett to help him out in 2022.