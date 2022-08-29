Three Falcons players make ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022

The Falcons had three selections in ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022: A.J. Terrell (46), Kyle Pitts (70) and Grady Jarrett (98).
All three are vitally important to the core foundation of what Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith are building in Atlanta.
RELATED CONTENT:
Terrell finished the 2021 season as one of the most productive (and shut down) young corners in the league. His top-50 slot at No. 46 shouldn't be much of a surprise. As ESPN noted, Terrell allowed the lowest completion rate (41 percent) and the lowest yards per target (4.1 yards) of any defensive back in the league last year, per NFL Next Gen Stats.
Meanwhile, Pitts' 2021 was a record-breaking year for the tight end in his rookie year. As a first-time Pro Bowl selection, Pitts finished 2021 as only the second rookie tight end in NFL history to surpass the 1,000 receiving yard mark. Only Mike Ditka in 1961 was ahead of him.
Then, there's Jarrett, who's 2021 season wasn't as productive statistically as we've seen him be in the past. However, no one can overlook Jarrett as one of the best active players along the defensive interior in the league. Jarrett was consistently doubled - even triple - teamed throughout majority of 2021. He was still a force to be reckoned with, and opposing teams know it. Jarrett came in at No. 98 after being ranked No. 55 last year, but make no mistake about it: He's just as lethal at No. 98 as his was at No. 55. It's up to the Falcons defense around Jarrett to help him out in 2022.
You can check out the entire list of ESPN's Top 100 Players of 2022 here.
Getting ready to bring the heat to Detroit #RiseUp
2022 Season Tickets Now Available!
- Our Longest & Most Flexible Ticket Payments
- Instant Member Benefit Access
- Best Available Seat Locations