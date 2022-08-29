Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part I, the offense

Quarterbacks (2)

Nah, I'm kidding. Even though we've seen Franks at quarterback more than we've seen him at tight end throughout the three preseason games, I am not yet ready to give up on Feleipe Franks, Tight End. But more to the point of Mariota and Ridder: We now know a bit more about what this offense looks like with these guys at the wheel. I'll give you one word: Mobility. The pocket isn't as rigid as it once was in Atlanta. Because of Mariota (and Ridder, too) we've seen it become almost fluid, which in turn adds another layer to the offense. It's a layer I'm intrigued to see continue to take shape during the regular season.