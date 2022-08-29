Dueling 53-man roster projections: Part II, the defense and specialists

Tori makes her picks for who makes the 53-man roster on defense. Scott makes his rebuttal. 

Aug 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM
poses for a portrait during the Falcons Insider Shoot at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday August 20, 2021. (Photo by Brandon Magnus/Atlanta Falcons)
scott bair headshot
by Tori McElhaney & Scott Bair

Welcome to the second half of our final Falcons 53-man roster projection. Appreciate you checking in.

This is Scott here. What's crack-a-lackin' y'all?? And, yeah, I guarantee Tori rolled her eyes at that phrasing, which played a large role in why I did it.

(Ew. This is Tori. I definitely did roll my eyes. Crack-a-lackin'? That's atrocious.)

RELATED CONTENT:

The format has been established by this point, where Tori made the roster projection for the Falcons' defense and their specialists. See? Punters are people, too!!

Now I get to say how totally wrong she is about all these picks. One problem: she's totally right. This is a dang good projection I take virtually no issue with. Let's dissect it and the rationale behind some of what we consider the right moves.

Defensive line (5)

Tori's picks: Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush, Ta'Quon Graham, Abdullah Anderson, Marlon Davidson/Derrick Tangelo

Note from Tori: Marlon Davidson won't get cut. However, my prediction is they'll put him on the initial 53-man before placing him on IR. Thus, giving them the opportunity to re-sign Tangelo.

Scott's rebuttal: Can't argue with any of Tori's selections here, and agree that Davidson makes the squad but reverts to IR with a chance to return. IR rules are pretty friendly these days, so that's a solid option. And Tangelo's the best of the bunch vying for that fifth spot.

I've also go to say that this isn't how the Falcons drew it up. Vincent Taylor was supposed to be part of this rotation. And, heck, let's throw Eddie Goldman into the mix of possibilities no longer an option for the regular season.

And, with another reminder you'll hear often over the next few days, the 53-man roster will churn and churn. And, Tori and I have both mentioned this, it's possible the fourth or fifth defensive lineman isn't even on the Falcons yet.

AF_20220827_JACatATL_SL1_7601
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

**Outside linebackers (5)

**

Tori's picks: Lorenzo Carter, Ade Ogundeji, Arnold Ebiketie, DeAngelo Malone, Quinton Bell

Note from Tori: I couldn't let Bell go after what he did on special teams on Saturday!

Scott's rebuttal: The Falcons brought just four edge rushers with them on the 53-man last year and typically maintained that number. I'm okay with Tori adding Bell here, because the last few spots should go to players who can make an impact on special teams. It's not just Bell's blocked punt against Jacksonville that put him in that category. He can be an impactful core special teams player and help on defense, especially if DeAngelo Malone isn't quite ready for a heavy role in the rotation.

Inside linebackers (4)

Tori's picks: Rashaan Evans, Mykal Walker, Troy Andersen, Deion Jones

Note from Tori: Deion Jones won't get cut. However, my prediction is that he'll be traded after the initial 53-man cut down. The Falcons will then re-sign Nick Kwiatkoski in that fourth spot.

Scott's rebuttal: I had Deion Jones not on the roster in our last projection, saying that he'd get traded before final cuts. That's technically still possible, but Tori's thoughts are was more realistic at this point. To fulfill her prophecy, they'll have to keep fingers crossed Kwiatkoski doesn't get picked up by another team. Letting him go is a risky but required move considering who else they need to keep.

deion.jones.jags
© 2021 Atlanta Falcons

Cornerbacks (6)

Tori's picks: A.J. Terrell, Casey Hayward, Isaiah Oliver, Darren Hall, Mike Ford, Dee Alford

Scott's rebuttal: This grouping seems pretty close to a lock, which is a real compliment to Alford. The CFL standout has made a real name for himself, rising up the ranks with one solid practice after another. He plays well in space and is always around the ball. He's a solid addition to a talented group.

AF_20220825_JointPractice2_MM1_3650
Mitch Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Safeties (4)

Tori's picks: Jaylinn Hawkins, Richie Grant, Dean Marlowe, Erik Harris

Scott's rebuttal: Hawkins and Grant have taken hold of the starting spots. That's a good thing. Having Harris and Marlowe as experienced options in reserve is another. Young talent out front with a safety net should they struggle. It's a nice collection.

AF_20220822_ATLatNYJ_SL1_5421
Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

**Specialists (3)

**

Tori's picks: Younghoe Koo, Liam McCullough, Bradley Pinion

Scott's rebuttal: Liam McCullough does a fun fact for our social media team almost every day. I'll take Monday's, Liam. Here we go: This group of specialists is really, really good.

AF_20220827_JACatATL_MM1_4418
Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

Game Photos | Preseason Week 3 Falcons vs Jaguars

Get an inside look at the matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars in the second preseason game of 2022.

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 runs after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 runs after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 reacts after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 reacts after an interception during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 68

Atlanta Falcons inside linebacker Nathan Landman #55 celebrates with his teammates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 68

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 celebrates after intercepting the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Isaiah Oliver #26 breaks up a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 intercepts the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 intercepts the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 rushes the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 and linebacker Troy Andersen #44 react after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Derrick Tangelo #99 and linebacker Troy Andersen #44 react after a play during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill Jr. #16 celebrates after a big catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Stanley Berryhill Jr. #16 celebrates after a big catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs off the field after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs off the field after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 rushes during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and tight end John Raine #41 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 and tight end John Raine #41 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts #8, wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus #17, and quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 celebrate after a scoring drive during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive end Nick Thurman #91 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 kicks an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
23 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Caleb Huntley #42 celebrates with offensive lineman Justin Shaffer #75 after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
24 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
25 / 68

Atlanta Falcons edge DeAngelo Malone #51 celebrates after a blocked punt during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players line up for a kick off during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
26 / 68

Atlanta Falcons players line up for a kick off during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
27 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
28 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Frank Darby #88 makes a catch against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 looks to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
29 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 looks to pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 catches a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
30 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Jared Bernhardt #83 catches a pass during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 makes a tackle during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
31 / 68

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Teez Tabor #20 makes a tackle during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 rush the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
32 / 68

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Troy Andersen #44 and defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 rush the quarterback during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
33 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
34 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
35 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 makes a tackle during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
36 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 and offensive lineman Leroy Watson #72 celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 attempts to catch a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
37 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 attempts to catch a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 blocks a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
38 / 68

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Quinton Bell #56 blocks a punt against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
39 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 breaks up a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
40 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Mike Ford #28 breaks up a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 knocks down a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
41 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Timmy Horne #93 knocks down a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 sacks the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
42 / 68

Atlanta Falcons defensive back Corey Ballentine #39 sacks the Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
43 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs after catching a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
44 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
45 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 takes a snap during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
46 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Quadree Ollison #30 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A view of the Dirty Bird Nest as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
47 / 68

A view of the Dirty Bird Nest as the Atlanta Falcons play against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
48 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
49 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 throws a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
50 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
51 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
52 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier #25 celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
53 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 celebrates after kicking an extra point during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
54 / 68

Atlanta Falcons tight end Anthony Firkser #86 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
55 / 68

Atlanta Falcons running back Qadree Ollison #30 rushes during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 catches a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
56 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Damiere Byrd #14 catches a pass during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
57 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder #4 runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons captains Jake Matthews #70 and Grady Jarrett #97 walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
58 / 68

Atlanta Falcons captains Jake Matthews #70 and Grady Jarrett #97 walk to midfield for the coin toss prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons stands during the national anthem before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
59 / 68

The Atlanta Falcons stands during the national anthem before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
60 / 68

Atlanta Falcons players take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
61 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
62 / 68

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matt Hennessy #61 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)
63 / 68

A general view of the Dirty Birds Nest march before the Atlanta Falcons against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith/Atlanta Falcons)

Chamberlain Smith/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)
64 / 68

Atlanta Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo #7 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/Atlanta Falcons)

Kathryn Skeean/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
65 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota #1 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)
66 / 68

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge #12 warms up before facing the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Kyle Hess/Atlanta Falcons)

Kyle Hess/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)
67 / 68

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Feleipe Franks #15 warms up prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Shanna Lockwood/Atlanta Falcons)

Shanna Lockwood/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)
68 / 68

Atlanta Falcons players prepare to take the field prior to a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, August 27, 2022. (Photo by Mitchell Martin/Atlanta Falcons)

Mitchell Martin/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons
