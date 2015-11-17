Equifax's 50 Greatest Moments Final Falcon 4

To continue with Equifax's 50 Greatest Moments campaign, Falcons fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite moment in Atlanta Falcons history.

The four remaining moments are the following:

1. Birds Go Bowling

The Falcons appeared in their first ever Super Bowl in Miami after a 14-2 regular season and narrow wins over San Francisco and Minnesota in the Divisional and Conference Championship rounds.

2. The Kick

Known simply as "The Kick," Morten Anderson nailed a game-winning 38-yard field goal in overtime against the Minnesota Vikings, lifting the Falcons to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance with a 30-27 win

3. Bryant Sinks Seattle

Trailing Seattle by a point with under a minute to play in a 2012 Divisional Playoff game at the Georgia Dome, quarterback Matt Ryan drove Atlanta downfield with two long completions to set the table for a 49-field goal sending the packed house into a frenzy and cementing an NFC Championship appearance.

4. Face of the Franchise

The Falcons used the no. 3 pick of the 2008 NFL Draft to select franchise quarterback Matt Ryan. After seven seasons, Ryan enters his eighth year with the franchise career records for Pass Attempts, Pass Completions, Passing Yards and Passing Touchdowns.