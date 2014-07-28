Enter the Kia Motors FNL Halftime Challenge

Kia Motors has a special halftime contest ready for one lucky fan over the age of 18 at this year's Kia Motors Friday Night Lights to be held Friday, August 1 at Archer High School in Lawrenceville, Ga. The prize at stake is amazing, a brand new Kia K900 vehicle valued at over $60,000! The contestant will have one chance in the amazing contest for the chance to win a brand new state of the art Kia K900. Sign up today! Registration ends on July 30 at 12 p.m. Only one entry per person.