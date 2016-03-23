Ejection Rule Implemented for 2016 Season

Mar 23, 2016 at 06:04 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

The NFL owners have announced a slew of rule changes at this week's league meetings, all of which will be enacted for the 2016 season. The nine ratified proposals can be found below, courtesy of the Providence Journal's Mark Daniels:

Analysis:The new ejection rule, which passed for 2016 only, is one that's received a lot of attention. Players who are called for a certain type of unsportsmanlike conduct penalty will have to keep in mind that one more will lead to a dismissal from the game. It'll be interesting to see how players react to this alteration and how frequently it makes a difference.

Moving touchbacks to the 25 yard line should have an impact, as well—especially for Devin Hester and other return specialists. It now makes more sense than ever to take a knee when fielding kicks in the end zone.

In addition to these changes, the Competition Committee has decided to tweak the IR-designated to return rule. As committee chairman and Falcons President Rich McKay announced Wednesday, teams no longer have to designate a player to return when he's placed in IR. That said, a player still needs to remain on injured reserve for six or more weeks before he can be inserted onto his club's active roster.

