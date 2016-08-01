Donate Your Shoelaces for MB Stadium Art Exhibit

Falcons Fans, we need your laces!
Donate your shoelaces and unite as one community for the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium, set to open in 2017.
The Falcons and Atlanta United have commissioned acclaimed artist Nari Ward to create a work made entirely of shoelaces collected from our local communities. The finished piece will be showcased prominently in a concourse at the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will represent the collective voice of our entire community. Examples of Ward's work are below.
*Photo courtesy of L E H M A N N M A U P I N
Collection stations for new or used adult-length shoelaces will be located at the following:
PGA TOUR Superstore locations:
1005 Holcomb Woods Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
2255 Newpoint Pkwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
2911 George Busbee Pkwy,
Kennesaw, GA 30144
The Bellwood Boys and Girls Club
777 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW,
Atlanta, GA 30318
Laces may also be mailed to:
Savannah College of Art and Design
Att: Daniel Sanchez
SCAD Evans Hall
212 W. Hall Street
Savannah, GA 31401