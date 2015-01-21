Dimitroff: Pioli's Role a 'Recipe for Success'

As the Senior Bowl practices resume Wednesday, Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff and assistant general manager Scott Pioli will likely be seen as they were Tuesday, keenly watching players showcase their skills at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.
Since Pioli's hiring nearly one year ago, a lot has transpired, including the team's announcement just two weeks ago that he would spearhead pro and college scouting and NFL Draft responsibilities while reporting to Dimitroff.
On Tuesday, Dimitroff visited with Sirius XM's Mark Dominik and Alex Marvez and detailed how the recent change in personnel roles has been seamless.
"I'm real excited about the increased responsibility we're giving him (Pioli) on the personnel side of things," Dimitroff said. "I trust him and everything that he brings to the table as far as his professional and scouting prowess is great, along with his personal side."
The work history between Dimitroff and Pioli shouldn't be overlooked, including stops together with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots (2002-2007), where Pioli served as the team's vice president of player personnel, in charge of Dimitroff.
While the roles have changed in Atlanta, their perspectives and goals have not.
"We have a really good working relationship," Dimitroff said. "We're philosophically very similar in how we put together our scouting programs and our plans, and our team-building elements are very congruent, so this is the perfect person to have in the organization with me and with us. I think it's a recipe for success, and I'm excited to have him on board, kicking it into the next gear, going into this season."