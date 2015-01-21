Dimitroff: Pioli's Role a 'Recipe for Success'

On Tuesday, Dimitroff visited with Sirius XM's Mark Dominik and Alex Marvez and detailed how the recent change in personnel roles has been seamless.

"I'm real excited about the increased responsibility we're giving him (Pioli) on the personnel side of things," Dimitroff said. "I trust him and everything that he brings to the table as far as his professional and scouting prowess is great, along with his personal side."

The work history between Dimitroff and Pioli shouldn't be overlooked, including stops together with the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots (2002-2007), where Pioli served as the team's vice president of player personnel, in charge of Dimitroff.

While the roles have changed in Atlanta, their perspectives and goals have not.