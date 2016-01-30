Defensive Linemen Shine at 2016 Senior Bowl

Jan 30, 2016 at 09:37 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Throughout the week leading up to the Senior Bowl, one of the biggest headlines from Mobile, Ala., was the incredible defensive line play. Scouts, writers and coaches alike saw an immense amount of talent from the DL; Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff came to the same conclusion during his visit.

This trend continued Saturday during the much-anticipated contest between the North and South teams, as D-linemen on both sides excelled at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

One such player was Vernon Butler, a defensive tackle out of Louisiana Tech. The All-Conference USA nominee registered an early sack that forced a fumble and earned another tackle for loss—undoubtedly improving his stock in the process.

Noah Spence had a good day, as well. The Eastern Kentucky defensive lineman was the best pass rusher of the week, according to Mike Mayock, applied consistent pressure off the edge on Saturday and tallied a sack in the opening half.

Another player to keep an eye on moving forward is Sheldon Rankins. Although he had to sit out of the Senior Bowl because of a knee injury, he impressed a lot of writers throughout the week's practices and was nearly unblockable at times. Clemson DT D.J. Reader reportedly looked good in practice, too, as did Illinois' Jihad Ward and Alabama's Jarran Reed.

This remarkable crop of defensive lineman bodes well for the Falcons, who have made it a priority to upgrade at the line of scrimmage. NFL.com's latest mock draft had a whopping 12 DL going in the top 40 picks come April. Based on the high-end juniors and the work put in this week in Mobile, that number doesn't seem far-fetched at all.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Bijan Robinson, Arthur Smith weigh in on usage, what's happened and what comes next for first-round running back

Falcons injury report: Updating participation status for Younghoe Koo, Mack Hollins, Dee Alford and more as Saints practice week continues

Players pass out turkeys, Thanksgiving fixings at Falcons Feast

How to watch Falcons game vs. Saints: Time, TV, live stream, radio

Advertising