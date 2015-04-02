Davis: I Have the Falcons Taking Todd Gurley

The 2015 NFL Draft is quickly approaching and the debates continue to heat up over which position the Falcons should target with their No. 8-overall pick on April 30. It's safe to say the majority of the team's fans want a fierce pass rusher selected with the pick, but there are others who believe the best-player-available approach may in fact lead to drafting a running back.

"My latest mock draft, I have them taking Todd Gurley," Davis said. "The reason I did it that way, remember I did it before they announced (Nebraska's Randy) Gregory's stuff (failed drug test), I had a major run on edge rushers. I didn't have an edge rusher that I could give Atlanta, unless I elevated (Kentucky's) Bud Dupree by (Virginia's Eli) Harold, and (No.) eight felt too rich for me. If the medical is good with Gurley, let's just play like Dallas, running the heck out of the football, keep the ball away from other people for a while, while you continue to build your defense."