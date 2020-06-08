Monday, Jun 08, 2020 05:28 PM

Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff among Falcons supporting Matt Ryan's fundraiser

32325460_10215221606509381_3366539333908561920_n
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Quinn_Ryan_AF_20191215_ATLatSF_RF2_7530
Photo: Atlanta Falcons

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to "help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta," and he's received plenty of support for the endeavor in a short amount of time.

In addition to setting up the fundraiser, Ryan kicked things off by pledging $500,000 to the cause, helping to cover a quarter of the stated $2 million goal. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had reached $660,401. Several members of the Falcons organization have helped Ryan make a dent in his goal, supporting the social justice cause.

View this post on Instagram

Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation. For far too long I have reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support but failed to follow through with active support. I feel the time has come to RESPOND. For ALL of us to respond.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta. I'm kicking it off with a $500K donation and am asking you to consider donating as well. Whether big or small, you will be joining me in making a difference.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Over the next few weeks/months I’ll be really listening to the needs of the community and working with black business leaders, sports figures, activists and local grassroots organizations to get guidance on how these donations can be most impactful.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ The link is in my bio and let’s rise up as a community. It’s time.

A post shared by Matt Ryan (@ryan_matt02) on

According to the fundraiser page, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn donated $25,000 to Ryan's cause, making him the second-highest donor. General manager Thomas Dimitroff also contributed a donation of $10,000 while offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay each pitched in $5,000.

Several others with ties to the Falcons have also donated to Ryan's fundraiser. Quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp and his wife, Charlotte, pledged $1,000, as did former Falcons quarterback and team analyst Dave Archer. Second-year offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom donated $500 and quarterback Danny Etling gave $250.

For those who would like to aid Ryan in his efforts to improve the lives of Atlanta's black community, you can make a donation at this link.

