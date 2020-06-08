Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff among Falcons supporting Matt Ryan's fundraiser

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan set up a GoFundMe fundraiser in an effort to "help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta," and he's received plenty of support for the endeavor in a short amount of time.
RELATED CONTENT
In addition to setting up the fundraiser, Ryan kicked things off by pledging $500,000 to the cause, helping to cover a quarter of the stated $2 million goal. As of Monday afternoon, the fundraiser had reached $660,401. Several members of the Falcons organization have helped Ryan make a dent in his goal, supporting the social justice cause.
According to the fundraiser page, Falcons head coach Dan Quinn donated $25,000 to Ryan's cause, making him the second-highest donor. General manager Thomas Dimitroff also contributed a donation of $10,000 while offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter and Falcons president and CEO Rich McKay each pitched in $5,000.
Several others with ties to the Falcons have also donated to Ryan's fundraiser. Quarterbacks coach Greg Knapp and his wife, Charlotte, pledged $1,000, as did former Falcons quarterback and team analyst Dave Archer. Second-year offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom donated $500 and quarterback Danny Etling gave $250.
For those who would like to aid Ryan in his efforts to improve the lives of Atlanta's black community, you can make a donation at this link.