Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff among Falcons supporting Matt Ryan's fundraiser

View this post on Instagram

Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation. For far too long I have reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support but failed to follow through with active support. I feel the time has come to RESPOND. For ALL of us to respond.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ I see my city hurting, which is why I'm starting a fundraiser to help improve the community for people of color in the city of Atlanta. I'm kicking it off with a $500K donation and am asking you to consider donating as well. Whether big or small, you will be joining me in making a difference.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Over the next few weeks/months I’ll be really listening to the needs of the community and working with black business leaders, sports figures, activists and local grassroots organizations to get guidance on how these donations can be most impactful.⠀ ⠀ ⠀ The link is in my bio and let’s rise up as a community. It’s time.