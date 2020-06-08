Falcons coaches, players take part in peaceful Atlanta protest

The Falcons have been working towards shining a light on social issues for several offseasons. In 2018, a group of players formed a social justice committee, which seeks to tackle a far-ranging spectrum of social issues such as police-community relations and engaging in honest dialogue with local youth centers.

In supporting the peaceful protest on Sunday, the Falcons players and coaches wanted to lend their voices to yet another issue involving social justice.

"What I've learned about leadership is that it is about other people and we have to hold ourselves accountable to help those around us," Quinn said. "That's what I wanted to do today."

Also among the diverse group of protesters were assistant coaches Doug Mallory and Bernie Parmalee as well as a number of Falcons staff members.

The march included chants such as "No justice, No peace!" and "Say his name, George Floyd. Say her name, Breonna Taylor." Upon arriving at the governor's mansion, protesters gathered for speeches from some of the event's leaders as well as a momentary kneeling in memory of those who have lost their lives.

"I've always believed we are all created equal and should be treated as such but have passively held back my voice," Dimitroff said of joining the event. "I've decided it's time for me to step up and take action."