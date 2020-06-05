Matt Ryan pledges $500,000 donation, sets up fundraiser for Atlanta's black community

In the wake of protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd, Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is doing his part to stand up and take action. Ryan, the Falcons starting quarterback and a former NFL MVP, has pledged a $500,000 donation to a GoFundMe fundraiser that he's established, and he's encouraging others to join him.
The fundraiser is aimed at improving the lives of the black community in and around Atlanta. The city has seen a number of peaceful protests against police brutality arise following Floyd's death, and in the wake of the killings of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery's death, which occurred while he was jogging in Glynn County, Ga., led to charges being brought against three white men.
In a post on Instagram, Ryan explained how the events of the past week have inspired him to seek ways to make an impact in his community.
Ryan's stated goal on the GoFundMe fundraiser page is $2 million, and his pledge of $500,000 is already registered on the site. For those who would like to join Ryan in donating to improve Atlanta for people of color, click here.