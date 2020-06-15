Monday, Jun 15, 2020 05:06 PM

Dan Quinn on Falcons players protesting: Hell yeah I'll support them

Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

Dan Quinn was among the members of the Falcons organization who took part in a Buckhead protest against police brutality in recent weeks, but his support for correcting social injustice does not end there.

With the issue of police brutality back as a major topic of discussion across the country, many NFL players have again discussed the possibility of kneeling during the national anthem as a sign of peaceful protest, following the lead Colin Kaepernick set in 2016. The first time the topic of kneeling was a primary NFL talking point, Falcons leaders determined that whatever players decided to do they would do it as a team.

There's been no indication that the Falcons will take a different approach this time around, and, whatever decision is made, they will have the full support of their head coach.

"If and when the players choose to protest – and I would say, in whatever way they choose – then, hell yeah I'll support them, and I'll be with them in whatever they choose to do," Quinn said.

The question posed to Quinn also included the prospect of kneeling, and the head coach's answer emphasized that his support does not have any exceptions. If his players do decide to protest, Quinn will be right there with them.

Quinn is far from the only Falcons leader who has stepped up in recent weeks. Safety Ricardo Allen joined him during the protest down West Paces Ferry Road, and quarterback Matt Ryan has made headlines for the fundraiser he established to help Atlanta's black community. As of Monday afternoon, Ryan's fundraiser had raised $1.25 million of its stated $2 million goal.

During his tenure in Atlanta, Quinn has placed great emphasis on the brotherhood culture he's established within the locker room. He's earned a reputation as a players coach, which played a large role in the Falcons' 6-2 finish to the 2019 season. In supporting his players' right to protest an issue they feel strongly about, Quinn is focused on brotherhood inside and outside of the locker room.

"What you can't see or feel on TV or on Twitter is that passion. I certainly wanted to be a part of that, and I'm certainly planning on being a part of that, because I know that's how we're going to get real change. I'm all in. I want to show support, I want to have accountability as a leader to show that support, so that's what I plan on doing."

