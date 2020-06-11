Dan Quinn: There's no excuse for not doing anything

Like many people around the world, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has realized saying the words "I support you" is no longer enough.

Quinn has often stated he that wishes the world could be more like the Falcons' locker room in terms of the diversity, inclusion and respect that the players and coaches have for one another.

Following the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Arbery, conversations regarding police brutality and racism have awaken the nation and sparked protests throughout the entire country.

While these conversations have occurred before, there's a noticeable difference in the reaction across the world right now.

For Quinn, it's pretty simple: Enough talk, it's time to act.

And while that might seem like a cliché to some, it's not to Quinn, Matt Ryan or the millions of people who have stepped up to help create positive change in the world.

"I think for all of us, we won't be able to solve everything but that's no excuse for doing nothing," Quinn said.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan created a GoFundMe campaign to help support the black community in Atlanta and donated $500,000 to kick it off. Ryan's goal is to raise $2 million.

"Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation," Ryan said. "For far too long I have reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support but failed to follow through with active support. I feel the time has come to respond. For all of us to respond."

As of June 11, the fundraiser has collected more than $1.18 million with more than 2,000 people donating so far.

Quinn and his wife, Stacey, donated $25,000 to Ryan's fundraiser – as of Thursday, it was the third-highest donation – and participated in a march to the governor's mansion organized by Buckhead4BlackLives to help spotlight racism and prejudice in private schools.