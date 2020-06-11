Thursday, Jun 11, 2020 02:17 PM

Dan Quinn: There's no excuse for not doing anything

Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

DanQuinn_KC

Like many people around the world, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn has realized saying the words "I support you" is no longer enough.

Quinn has often stated he that wishes the world could be more like the Falcons' locker room in terms of the diversity, inclusion and respect that the players and coaches have for one another.

Following the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Arbery, conversations regarding police brutality and racism have awaken the nation and sparked protests throughout the entire country.

While these conversations have occurred before, there's a noticeable difference in the reaction across the world right now.

For Quinn, it's pretty simple: Enough talk, it's time to act.

And while that might seem like a cliché to some, it's not to Quinn, Matt Ryan or the millions of people who have stepped up to help create positive change in the world.

"I think for all of us, we won't be able to solve everything but that's no excuse for doing nothing," Quinn said.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan created a GoFundMe campaign to help support the black community in Atlanta and donated $500,000 to kick it off. Ryan's goal is to raise $2 million.

"Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation," Ryan said. "For far too long I have reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support but failed to follow through with active support. I feel the time has come to respond. For all of us to respond."

As of June 11, the fundraiser has collected more than $1.18 million with more than 2,000 people donating so far.

Quinn and his wife, Stacey, donated $25,000 to Ryan's fundraiser – as of Thursday, it was the third-highest donation – and participated in a march to the governor's mansion organized by Buckhead4BlackLives to help spotlight racism and prejudice in private schools.

"Leadership is about other people; we have to hold ourselves accountable to those around us," Quinn said. "That's why I wanted to help Matt or go on the walk. I want to say more than, 'I just support you.'"

DQWalk

As for a specific event or something he saw on social media that really impacted him, Quinn cited two moments that made him want to use his platform to influence change.

When the protests became violent in Atlanta on May 29, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms delivered a passionate speech during a late-night press conference urging those participating in the protest to "go home" if they care about their city.

"You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country," Bottoms said. "We are better than this. We are better than this as a city, we are better than this as a country. Go home. Go home."

Quinn was watching Bottoms' press conference from his house and said he was so moved by her speech that he actually got out of his bed.

"I remember standing up because I was so inspired by her … listening to her I felt toughness, resilience and motivation," Quinn said.

Following the speech, Quinn invited Bottoms – a season-ticket holder and lifelong Falcons fan – to join his team meeting and address the team.

And then there was another conversation that occurred recently that has left a lasting impact on Quinn.

Quinn listened to a black woman talk about a time when after driving to visit her mother, she was reminded to put her driver's license in her front seat.

Why?

If she were to be pulled over no one would think she was reaching for something.

While listening to the story, Quinn took a minute to reflect.

"You know who never has to do that? My mom never had to [tell me] that," he said. "It bothered me so much."

But, he also realizes that as much as he wishes that the world could be more inclusive like a football team, it's not.

"What I've also thought is that when we leave the locker room, not everyone has the same experience and I really hate that," Quinn said. "I don't want to say I wish they could see it, I want to take some action."

Quinn realizes the power he and his team have in helping create change and set an example. He plans on making sure he and his players take full advantage of the platform they have been given through the game of football.

"Making change is going to require action," Quinn said. "Being a part of sport is good because we do have a bigger voice. I think it's an incredibly huge opportunity."

Falcons in Black Lives Matter march

Members of the Atlanta Falcons organization including Dan Quinn and Ricardo Allen took to the streets of Buckhead Sunday for the Buckhead4BlackLives march to raise awareness for social justice across Atlanta and beyond.

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
1 / 22

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen #37 marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn marched alongside his wife and many ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
2 / 22

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn marched alongside his wife and many ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Grace Allen, wife of Ricardo Allen, marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
3 / 22

Grace Allen, wife of Ricardo Allen, marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back coach Bernie Parmalee marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
4 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back coach Bernie Parmalee marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 kneels in front of a Black Lives Matter sign during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
5 / 22

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 kneels in front of a Black Lives Matter sign during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
6 / 22

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
7 / 22

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 kneels during a moment of silence during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
8 / 22

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 kneels during a moment of silence during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Max Blank, son of Arthur Blank, marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
9 / 22

Max Blank, son of Arthur Blank, marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn marched alongside his wife and many ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
10 / 22

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn marched alongside his wife and many ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Josh Blank, son of Arthur Blank, holds a Black Lives Matter sign during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
11 / 22

Josh Blank, son of Arthur Blank, holds a Black Lives Matter sign during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
12 / 22

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 marches with Josh Blank during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
13 / 22

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 marches with Josh Blank during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 kneels during a moment of silence during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
14 / 22

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Mykal Walker #43 kneels during a moment of silence during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
15 / 22

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Doug Mallory with linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and alumni cornerback Deji Olatoye during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event at the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
16 / 22

Atlanta Falcons senior defensive assistant Doug Mallory with linebacker LaRoy Reynolds #59 and alumni cornerback Deji Olatoye during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event at the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons running back coach Bernie Parmalee marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
17 / 22

Atlanta Falcons running back coach Bernie Parmalee marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
18 / 22

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Max Blank, son of Arthur Blank, marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
19 / 22

Max Blank, son of Arthur Blank, marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
20 / 22

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
21 / 22

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)
22 / 22

Atlanta Falcons coaches, players, staff and alumni marched alongside ATLiens during the Buckhead for Black Lives protest event to the Governor's mansion in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday June 7, 2020. (Photo by Kara Durrette/Atlanta Falcons)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 
news

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox writer recently listed one player each NFL team should be excited to see in the 2020 preseason
SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap
news

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver
news

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Today's Early Bird Report includes a list of the very best wide receivers in the NFL today as well as more general praise for Julio Jones
SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney
news

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

 You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers – Straight from the Beek
Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time
news

Report: NFL clubs advised training camp expected to open on time

NFL teams were advised training camp is expected to open on time 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 5 things to know about the defensive line

This fall, the pressure will be on Atlanta's defensive line to, well, generate more pressure
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Championship round

16 plays entered, two remain! What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit
news

Matt Ryan tells Chris Long the Falcons' skill players are 'right up there' with 2012 unit

The Falcons' collection of offensive talent during the 2012 season was frankly incredible
CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 
news

CBS Sports ranks top 10 NFL linemen: Were Falcons snubbed? 

CBSSports.com ranked their top-10 offensive linemen with Pro Bowlers Jake Matthews and Alex Mack not making the cut 
Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line
news

Falcons 2020 roster outlook: 4 things to know about the offensive line

The performance of the offensive line will be important for the team's overall success in 2020
Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3
news

Fan Vote: Top Falcons play of the decade – Round 3

What is the best Falcons play of the past decade? That's for you to decide
A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited
news

A key Todd Gurley stat that should have Falcons fans excited

This change of scenery might be exactly what he needs

Top News

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

Bleacher Report names one Falcon fans should be most excited to see 

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

SFTB: Yannick Ngakoue, breakout for Calvin Ridley and signing Kap

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

Early Bird Report: Bucky Brooks ranks Julio Jones as NFL's top receiver

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

SFTB: Free agent corner to watch, Keanu Neal, Jadeveon Clowney

Advertising