Counting Down Sanu's Best Workout Videos

New Falcons receiver Mohamed Sanu is known for his rare level of athleticism. It's allowed him to grow into an NFL receiver, and in the last four seasons, it's allowed the Bengals to use him in some impressive trick plays.
When it's not gameday, the 26-year-old actively posts his workout feats on social media. Here's a look at Sanu's five most electric videos on Instagram.
5. Sanu Displays Quick Footwork
- Sanu Casually Makes 1-Handed Catches
- Sanu Drains a Ridiculous Shot
- Sanu Nails a Long Distance Shot Part 2
- Sanu Makes a 60-yard Field Goal