Could Linebacker Myles Jack Fall to Atlanta?

So this raises the question, How will Jack's lingering injury affect his stock? Hard to say. CBS Sports analyst Dane Brugler, who tweeted he has "no clue" where Jack should be listed in mock drafts, said multiple clubs have taken the 6-foot-1, 245-pounder off their boards. Perhaps that's because some team doctors are worried the damaged knee will be a long-term issue.

Will his stock drop enough to fall into Atlanta's lap? That's easier to answer: possible, but still extremely unlikely.

Logic and draft history tell us Jack is too good to reach the Falcons' selection. Yes, he's a risk, but given his sky-high ceiling, it's difficult to imagine so many GMs—many of whom like to roll the dice—going in other directions.

Consider what Jack accomplished as a freshman and sophomore at UCLA. In 114 games during his Age 18 and 19 campaigns, he tallied 163 tackles (15 for loss), 18 pass deflections, three interceptions, a forced fumble and a sack.