Could Draft Include Quinn-Fowler Reunion?

The 2015 NFL Draft is just over 50 days away. Until then, nobody knows for sure what the Falcons will do with their No. 8-overall pick.

Among the many intriguing draft scenarios is a possible reunion between Falcons head coach Dan Quinn and Florida's Dante Fowler, Jr., who began his collegiate career with Quinn serving as his defensive coordinator in 2012.

The relationship between the two goes beyond football, commonplace for Quinn, who considers connecting with each of his players, on and off the field, as one of the top priorities and privileges in his profession.

Quinn helped the Gators defense rank in the top 10 during his two years on campus (2011-2012), including Fowler's freshman campaign (30 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks) in 2012. Fowler played two more years without Quinn, who accepted a job as Seattle's defensive coordinator in 2013, leaving Gainesville with 140-career tackles, 34 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups.