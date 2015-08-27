Coleman to Make Falcons Debut Against Miami

Following Thursday's practice at Flowery Branch, head coach Dann Quinn said that, barring any setbacks, Tevin Coleman will make his Falcons debut Saturday in Miami. The rookie tailback has been sidelined with a hamstring injury for most of August.
"We anticipate him being ready to rock," Quinn said.
A third-round draft pick out of Indiana, Coleman, 22, amassed 2036 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior. He had five 200-yard games and averaged 7.1 yards per carry with the Hoosiers, both school records.