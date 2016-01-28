Coffee & Clips: Quinn Compliments LB Ragland

Quinn Complimentary of Alabama LB Ragland
Draft experts have Alabama LB Reggie Ragland listed as the best middle linebacker in this year's class, and after watching Ragland practice at the Senior Bowl, Dan Quinn understands the praise.
"I thought he had versatility because he went down to the pass rush and did some of that, too," Quinn told the AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "It's pretty rare. A lot of inside backers don't have experience rushing outside. Man, what a versatile dude. Is he a guy who can play over the tight end? He's got the strength to do that, but yet he plays his game behind the ball. He jumped out to me in a positive way."
The SEC Defensive Player of the Year wanted to show his versatility this week; therefore he decided to play outside linebacker instead of middle. Ragland led the Crimson Tide with 97 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, while breaking up six passes.
Players React to Pro Bowl Draft
Team Irvin is full of Falcons.
RB Devonta Freeman, WR Julio Jones, CB Desmond Trufant and FB Patrick DiMarco will be coached by Winston Moss and Green Bay's staff in Sunday's game.
DiMarco showed his excitement to block for his teammate, Freeman, in his first Pro Bowl.
Freeman and Jones scored 23 of the Falcons' 38 total touchdowns in the 2015 season, proving they can completely dominate, and they'll get another chance to do so against Team Rice.
Trufant Projected to be the No. 8 DB in the NFL Come 2020
Bleacher Report released their most recent 2020 projections, and CB Desmond Trufant finished in their top 10.
Trufant, complimented for his speed and physicality, is progressing each year.
