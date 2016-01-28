Coffee & Clips: Quinn Compliments LB Ragland

"I thought he had versatility because he went down to the pass rush and did some of that, too," Quinn told the AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter. "It's pretty rare. A lot of inside backers don't have experience rushing outside. Man, what a versatile dude. Is he a guy who can play over the tight end? He's got the strength to do that, but yet he plays his game behind the ball. He jumped out to me in a positive way."