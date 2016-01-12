Coffee and Clips: Kiper's Pick for Falcons at No. 17

With the No. 17 pick in the Draft, Kiper believes Smith could be a steal for the Falcons. Smith recently underwent surgery for a torn ACL and MCL that occurred in Notre Dame's loss to Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl.

Kiper insists Smith is still worthy of a pick that high, even if he can't play right away. There is a chance Smith would miss some time next season, depending on the speed in which he is able to recover.

NFL TV Ratings Increase

Year in and year out, the NFL continues to dominate the sports world in regards to television ratings.

Here's a look at the ratings for the four games this past weekend:

Saturday:Chiefs vs. Texans on ESPN and ABC- 16. 2 overnight rating

Steelers vs. Bengals on CBS- 19.2 overnight rating

Sunday:

Seahawks vs. Vikings on NBC- 22.5 overnight rating

Packers vs. Redskins on FOX- 23.6 overnight rating

Three of the four games saw increases from 2015, the Washington versus Green Bay game was the only game that saw a decrease, going down from an impressive 25.0 rating when the Cowboys played the Lions.

The NFL's TV ratings were up for the regular season, as the most-watched broadcast was the Week 8 matchup between the Cowboys and Seahawks earned a 29.4 rating, Sports Illustrated's Richard Deitsch writes.

Julio Jones Named to Sporting News' 2015 NFL All-Pro Team

Sporting News has just released their All-Pro team, and of course Julio Jones made the cut.

Jones and Antonio Brown of the Pittsburgh Steelers were the two receivers named to the team. Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants and DeAndre Hopkins of the Houston Texans were the runners-up.

In Case You Missed It