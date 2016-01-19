Coffee and Clips: A Look at Jones' Accolades

Jan 19, 2016 at 02:28 AM
Unknown
Kelsey Conway

AtlantaFalcons.com reporter

Jones Named All-NFL, All-NFC By PFWA

Following his best season to date, the awards haven't stopped coming to Julio Jones. So far, the wide receiver has been honored with the following awards: Pro Bowl, First-Team AP All-Pro, Shutdown Corner's NFL All-Pro, Sporting News All-Pro, PFF All-Pro, second runner-up for Offensive Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus, first runner-up for Best Receiver by ProFootballFocus and most recently All-NFL and All-NFC by the PFWA.

Julio_Season-Awards.jpg

Jones was the only member of the Falcons to make the PFWA's All-NFL and All-NFC teams. He and wide receiver Antonio Brown of the Steelers were the two receiver picks for All-NFL. Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. of the New York Giants joined Jones as the two selections for All-NFC.

Hester Undergoes Toe Surgery, Three to Six Month Recovery Period Allotted

Wide receiver/return specialist Devin Hester injured his toe during XFINITY® Training Camp in August and was unable to overcome the injury prior to the start of the regular season, forcing the Falcons to place Hester on injured reserve-designated to return.

Hester returned to game action in Week 13 and he was able to play in the Falcons' final five games. His injury seemingly prohibited the veteran kick returner's production as he finished the season with a career-low in punt return yards.

According to ESPN's Vaughn McClure, Hester underwent surgery this past weekend on his right big toe and is expected to be out from anywhere between three to six months.

Minor set back for a major come back! 💪🏾#Riseup

A post shared by Devin Hester (@devin_anytime_hester_4) on

East-West Shrine Game Offers First Glimpse of Draft Prospects

Tis the season for* *college All-Star games.

This week, all 32 clubs will have some sort of representation at the East-West Shrine Game on Friday in St. Petersburg, FL. Daily practices are conducted prior to the game where NFL scouts and coaches are given the chance to familiarize themselves with current prospects.

NFL.com's Chase Goodbread took note of post-practice conversations on Monday between UCLA OL Jake Brendel and South Carolina State DL Javon Hargrave and the Falcons.

In Case You Missed It

T Ryan Schraeder once delievered steaks to resaurants as a job

LT Jake Matthews earns recognition from ProFootballFocus

Vote for RB Devonta Freeman for the NFL's Fantasy Player of the Year

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Injury report: A.J. Terrell's game status updated ahead of matchup with Chicago Bears

Falcons Daily: Coaches, players talk the 'unique' challenge of containing Justin Fields

Nerdy Birds: Jake Matthews streaking, stopping Justin Fields, and getting off of the field on third down

Falcons Daily: What Drake London has shown, what Falcons have learned about No. 8 overall draft pick thus far

Advertising