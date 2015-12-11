Coach Cox to Be Honored By Miami Dolphins

Defensive Line coach Bryan Cox, known for his animated, energetic style of coaching, will be honored as one of the 50 greatest players in Miami Dolphins' history on Friday, Dec. 11.

In his second year as the Falcons' defensive line coach, Cox has quickly made his mark in Atlanta. As one of the team's most passionate and outwardly spoken coaches on staff, his uncanny ability to relate to his players is what makes his approach unique.

"I think he is a really emotional coach, and I think it's a good thing, especially on Sunday's," DE Tyson Jackson said of Cox. "You can look and depend on him for support. He is constantly building our confidence up, letting us know what we are doing well and what we need to improve on."

Cox played in the NFL for 12 years as linebacker for the Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, New York Jets, New England Patriots and the New Orleans Saints.

The three-time Pro Bowler finished his career with 51.5 career sacks and played in 165 games.

After his playing career, Cox decided he wanted to stay involved in the game and began a career in coaching. His ability to connect with players, simply by knowing first-hand what they are feeling or thinking, gives him an advantage, in his opinion.

"I understand the psychology of a player and I understand what guys want from a coach," Cox said. "I always told myself that if I coached, I would always be honest with players."

For Cox, making his players better in every aspect of their lives, not just on the football field is what he takes the most pride in being an NFL coach.

"Football is such a small portion of what you do," Cox said. "I want my players to know that I love them and care about them. It's important for them to say or think that I have helped them in some way outside of football."

The Miami Dolphins organization has released its 50th anniversary team, where Cox joins players like Dan Marino, Earl Morrall and former teammate Richmond Webb.