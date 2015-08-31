Clayborn, Schofield Looking Like Strong Additions

Aug 31, 2015 at 04:49 PM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

When Dan Quinn joined the Falcons this winter, he and Atlanta's front office held a series of meetings to determine what kind of personnel they should target in free agency. During one of those discussions, Quinn presented an intriguing idea: go after defensive end Adrian Clayborn—a 2011 first-round pick who never blossomed in Tampa—and move him inside.

The former Buccaneer has the blend of size and speed needed to play tackle, Quinn asserted. The brain trust agreed. So Clayborn and Falcons brass opened up talks in March, and shortly thereafter, the two parties came to terms on a multi-year contract.

And if the first three weeks of preseason are any indication, Quinn's unorthodox proposal is going to pay major dividends.

An argument can be made that Clayborn has been Atlanta's best player so far in 2015. The numbers are certainly impressive: In three exhibition games, he's racked up two sacks, four QB hurries and one pass deflection. Moreover, his cumulative 6.6 Pro Football Focus grade is the best on Atlanta's roster.

The Falcons needed to improve their pass rush this offseason, and by adding Clayborn—a consensus All-American at the University of Iowa—they took a big step towards accomplishing that goal.

"I had a really clear vision of how we'd use Adrian," Quinn said Monday. "It was different for him, and he had to have also the faith to say, 'Okay, coach, this is a new program for me. I've always played outside at D-end.' I just saw the quickness. He's working really hard to keep developing those skills."

Clayborn's early success has noticeably helped his teammates—including O'Brien Schofield, another Quinn recruit. Those two combined to make one of the best plays on Saturday against Miami: With less than a minute left in second quarter, Schofield exploded off the snap and forced a fumble by crushing Dolphins QB Matt Moore; Clayborn then dove for the ball and recovered it at Miami's 47-yard line.

This turnover led to a Matt Bryant field goal as time expired on the opening half.

Schofield has tallied three quarterback hurries in addition to the above sack in just 46 total snaps. By doing so, he's brought the kind of reliable pressure Atlanta's D sorely missed in 2014.

"I feel like there are a lot of areas I can improve in. I'm starting to just get loose," he said. "As far as the defensive line, we're still building that chemistry. To get the amount of reps together (in the preseason)—that was a big plus for us. It gave us a chance to know what we need to work on.

"We're starting to work really well as a group. For me, it's just bringing the speed, that quickness, the agility. Same as Vic Beasley. To have us on the edge, and Babs and (Clayborn) rushing inside, it's amazing."

2015 Falcons at Work - Preseason Week 4

It's a short week for the Falcons as they prepare to face the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night at the Georgia Dome. The team is working hard in Flowery Branch to get ready for the game.

No Title
1 / 68
No Title
2 / 68
No Title
3 / 68
No Title
4 / 68
No Title
5 / 68
No Title
6 / 68
No Title
7 / 68
No Title
8 / 68
No Title
9 / 68
No Title
10 / 68
No Title
11 / 68
No Title
12 / 68
No Title
13 / 68
No Title
14 / 68
No Title
15 / 68
No Title
16 / 68
No Title
17 / 68
No Title
18 / 68
No Title
19 / 68
No Title
20 / 68
No Title
21 / 68
No Title
22 / 68
No Title
23 / 68
No Title
24 / 68
No Title
25 / 68
No Title
26 / 68
No Title
27 / 68
No Title
28 / 68
No Title
29 / 68
No Title
30 / 68
No Title
31 / 68
No Title
32 / 68
No Title
33 / 68
No Title
34 / 68
No Title
35 / 68
No Title
36 / 68
No Title
37 / 68
No Title
38 / 68
No Title
39 / 68
No Title
40 / 68
No Title
41 / 68
No Title
42 / 68
No Title
43 / 68
No Title
44 / 68
No Title
45 / 68
No Title
46 / 68
No Title
47 / 68
No Title
48 / 68
No Title
49 / 68
No Title
50 / 68
No Title
51 / 68
No Title
52 / 68
No Title
53 / 68
No Title
54 / 68
No Title
55 / 68
No Title
56 / 68
No Title
57 / 68
No Title
58 / 68
No Title
59 / 68
No Title
60 / 68
No Title
61 / 68
No Title
62 / 68
No Title
63 / 68
No Title
64 / 68
No Title
65 / 68
No Title
66 / 68
No Title
67 / 68
No Title
68 / 68
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Having played in Seattle for the entirety of Quinn's tenure as defensive coordinator, Schofield arrived in Atlanta with a strong understanding of the new playbook. That familiarity, coupled with a strong work ethic, has made his transition remarkably smooth.

"I think the speed and the energy that (Schofield) brings to our team—whether it's at SAM (linebacker), whether it's at nickel defensive end—it always shows up," said Quinn. "His attitude, his style, I love it."

A big reason why Schofield has been able to get into the backfield is the quantity of one-on-one matchups he's been afforded. OLBs and DEs get such opportunities when DTs are double-teamed, and Clayborn, who's recently drawn plenty of attention, has given outside rushers space to work with. The aforementioned highlight, in which Clayborn fended off a pair of blockers, is a perfect example.

"Just to see the way he's moving around, his violence, it's energy for the defense," Schofield said of Clayborn. "When you have a guy like that who can go in and get a sack and make a big play, it gets the juices going. We all have the ability to do that, but it's just exciting to see for him."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Cracking the Cordarrelle Code: What to expect from Cordarrelle Patterson in second season with Falcons

Bair Mail: On Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson as fantasy options, rookies impacting 2022 season

What lingering questions do you have after Falcons wrap OTAs? -- Question of the Week

Tyler Allgeier discusses his first offseason program, what he's excited to do in training camp

Advertising