Clayborn, Schofield Looking Like Strong Additions

And if the first three weeks of preseason are any indication, Quinn's unorthodox proposal is going to pay major dividends.

An argument can be made that Clayborn has been Atlanta's best player so far in 2015. The numbers are certainly impressive: In three exhibition games, he's racked up two sacks, four QB hurries and one pass deflection. Moreover, his cumulative 6.6 Pro Football Focus grade is the best on Atlanta's roster.

The Falcons needed to improve their pass rush this offseason, and by adding Clayborn—a consensus All-American at the University of Iowa—they took a big step towards accomplishing that goal.

"I had a really clear vision of how we'd use Adrian," Quinn said Monday. "It was different for him, and he had to have also the faith to say, 'Okay, coach, this is a new program for me. I've always played outside at D-end.' I just saw the quickness. He's working really hard to keep developing those skills."

Clayborn's early success has noticeably helped his teammates—including O'Brien Schofield, another Quinn recruit. Those two combined to make one of the best plays on Saturday against Miami: With less than a minute left in second quarter, Schofield exploded off the snap and forced a fumble by crushing Dolphins QB Matt Moore; Clayborn then dove for the ball and recovered it at Miami's 47-yard line.