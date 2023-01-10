Chris Lindstrom named PFF's 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

PFF graded Lindstrom out at 95.0 overall this season

Jan 10, 2023 at 01:33 PM
ashton-edmunds-headshot
Ashton Edmunds

Falcons Features Reporter

Chris Lindstrom was named to PFF's NFL All-Pro Team on Tuesday, capping off an excellent 2022 campaign. Lindstrom graded out at 95.0 overall, 81.7 in pass-blocking, and 93.1 in run-blocking.

RELATED CONTENT:

The fourth-year guard played 1,047 snaps and only allowed two sacks on the season. Lindstrom played a pivotal role on the offensive line in helping to establish the Falcons as the third-best rushing offense in the NFL.

AF_20221224_ATLatBAL_DWD_2830
David Dermer/© 2022 Atlanta Falcons

"Atlanta's offensive line was one of the surprise units of the season, and Lindstrom was a dominant force at right guard," PFF's Sam Monson said. "Lindstrom's 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade was the best among NFL offensive linemen regardless of position, and he allowed just nine total pressures in 17 games for the league's most run-happy offense."

Lindstrom was also named the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year for his distinction on and off the field, and a 2022 Pro Bowler.

AF_2022_2023-Season-Ticket-Deposit-Campaign-Paid-Social-IPTV-16x9

Place Your Deposit for 2023 Season Tickets

LEARN MORE

Related Content

news

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder and Falcons QB options, pressing offseason needs and prospect of Clemson's Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall

We dive into two areas where the Falcons must get better fast in this Tuesday mailbag

news

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm optimistic about the direction of the Falcons organization

... and why you should be, too.

news

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on rookie year and his goals for the offseason

Ebiketie concluded his rookie campaign with 21 total tackles, 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles finishing 14th amongst all rookie linebackers in the NFL

news

Falcons sign 18 players to Reserve/Future contracts

news

Dean Pees explains decision to retire after 50 years in coaching, two seasons as Falcons defensive coordinator

news

After 50 years of coaching, Dean Pees announces retirement

Through five decades, the longtime defensive coordinator has coached at every level: high school, college and pros. His reach is far, from small towns in Ohio to the MAC conference to Super Bowl champions.

news

Falcons first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft now set

We take a look at which positions the Falcons may look to draft for in April now that they possess the No. 8 overall pick

news

How Greg Beadles advanced from intern to president of a Falcons team he loved growing up

Beadles was promoted to team president by owner Arthur Blank on Monday

news

Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment promotes five senior executives

Greg Beadles elevated to president of the Falcons, Rich McKay is Falcons CEO

news

Formula for Atlanta Falcons 2023 Schedule

We now know all of the Falcons opponents, teams they'll play at home and on the road

news

'All glory to God': Tyler Allgeier surpasses 1,000 rushing yards to close out his rookie campaign

Allgeier now holds the record for the most rushing yards (1,035) by a rookie running back in franchise history.

Top News

Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder and Falcons QB options, pressing offseason needs and prospect of Clemson's Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall

Inside Tori's Notebook: Why I'm optimistic about the direction of the Falcons organization

Arnold Ebiketie reflects on rookie year and his goals for the offseason

Chris Lindstrom named PFF's 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

Advertising