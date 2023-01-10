Chris Lindstrom named PFF's 2022 NFL All-Pro Team

Chris Lindstrom was named to PFF's NFL All-Pro Team on Tuesday, capping off an excellent 2022 campaign. Lindstrom graded out at 95.0 overall, 81.7 in pass-blocking, and 93.1 in run-blocking.
The fourth-year guard played 1,047 snaps and only allowed two sacks on the season. Lindstrom played a pivotal role on the offensive line in helping to establish the Falcons as the third-best rushing offense in the NFL.
"Atlanta's offensive line was one of the surprise units of the season, and Lindstrom was a dominant force at right guard," PFF's Sam Monson said. "Lindstrom's 93.1 PFF run-blocking grade was the best among NFL offensive linemen regardless of position, and he allowed just nine total pressures in 17 games for the league's most run-happy offense."
Lindstrom was also named the Falcons' Walter Payton Man of the Year for his distinction on and off the field, and a 2022 Pro Bowler.