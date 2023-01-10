Bair Mail: On Desmond Ridder and Falcons QB options, pressing offseason needs and prospect of Clemson's Myles Murphy at No. 8 overall

Artura Purnell from Atlanta

If YOU were the GM, would you draft a QB with your first pick in the upcoming draft or would you stick with trying to develop Ridder? In addition, if you stick with Ridder, do you draft a deep threat?

Bair: The first-round NFL draft order (for non-playoff teams) hasn't been set a full day and we've already got a question about what to do with the No. 8 overall selection. Love it, Artura. This is gonna be a fun offseason. Let's dare to dream.

If I'm Falcons GM (scans paycheck), which I most certainly am not, I don't know if I go quarterback at No. 8. Now, as the Bair Mail regulars already know, there's a QB caveat: unless you fall in love with one of them. Then all bets are off and you go QB.

Assuming that's not the case, I'm going with the best defender available. In a perfect world, that's an edge rusher. There will probably be a good one at eight. Get that guy to Atlanta, stat. The Falcons have to remake their defensive front seven. They need to form a fierce and aggressive attack that can win one-on-one matchups. If an interior defensive lineman's rated higher, take him instead.