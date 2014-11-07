Cheerleaders Make JEZEBEL's 'Most Beautiful' List

Nov 07, 2014 at 02:55 AM

Cheerleaders Cara, Micki Named to Beautiful Atlantans List

Falcons second-year cheerleader Micki J. and first-year cheerleader Cara M. have been named to JEZEBEL Magazine's '50 Most Beautiful Atlantans' List

No Title
1 / 14
No Title
2 / 14
No Title
3 / 14
No Title
4 / 14
No Title
5 / 14
No Title
6 / 14
No Title
7 / 14
No Title
8 / 14
No Title
9 / 14
No Title
10 / 14
No Title
11 / 14
No Title
12 / 14
No Title
13 / 14
No Title
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Each year, Atlanta's popular JEZEBEL Magazine releases a list of the "50 Most Beautiful Atlantans", showing off the city's most attractive smiles, but also the philanthropic work and successful businesses behind each one. This year, two Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders made the list – rookie Cara M., Ms. November 2015 in this year's calendar, and second-year vet Micki J.

Over a course of a few months, with questionnaires, interviews, a photo shoot, and the inevitable waiting-to-hear-back period compacted together, the finalists were notified.

The team had just landed in Newark, NJ, a stop on their way home from London, when Micki checked her phone and saw a congratulatory email. Immediately, she knew what is was and quickly found Cara, forcing her to check her phone in hopes that she'd be able to share this experience with her cheer sister.

When the surprise and excitement of making this year's list subsided, both women reached out to their loved ones. Cara forwarded the email to her husband, Jeremy, the person who nominated her as a surprise, and to her mom. Micki blasted the email to her mom, who learned how to take a screenshot for a very special social media post about her daughter, her sisters, and her friends, including the one who had encouraged Micki to nominate herself.

"I was really excited," Cara said. "I can't believe they actually picked me. Looking through, these people have (great) jobs and I'm just a little girl in the world; just a small-town girl."

Humbled by JEZEBEL's decision, both women are still in awe. They each participate in local charities of their choosing, on top of cheering for the Falcons and having full-time careers. Their personalities are warm and encouraging towards anyone they meet, making them perfect, well-rounded choices for the magazine's annual list.

"When I look at the people who made it, I'm just like, 'Wow, I know some of these people,' " Micki said. "When I think of them, I think about the energy they give off. I guess it's a beautiful energy. You like being around them, they're cool. They are attractive in more than a physical way."

Be sure to check out Micki (page 90) and Cara (page 103) in the 50 Most Beautiful Atlantans in this month's digital edition of JEZEBEL Magazine.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode
news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win 

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team. 
news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending 

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class
news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot
news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.
news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.
news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season
news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.
news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek
news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Inactives: Updating the status of two Falcons rookies, plus change in backup quarterback vs. Carolina Panthers

Five things to watch in Falcons rematch with Carolina Panthers

Analyzing Falcons roster moves ahead of rematch with Carolina Panthers

The role the run game will play in Falcons rematch with Carolina Panthers

Advertising