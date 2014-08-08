Cheerleaders Adrenalized for First Performance

Aug 08, 2014 at 01:34 PM

Gameday: Falcons vs. Dolphins 2014

The Atlanta Falcons are back in the Georgia Dome Friday night to kick off the 2014 preseason against the Miami Dolphins.

QB Matt Ryan warms up before the game.
18 / 106

QB Matt Ryan warms up before the game.

WR Julio Jones participates in warm-ups prior to the preseason game.
20 / 106

WR Julio Jones participates in warm-ups prior to the preseason game.

QB Matt Ryan warms up before the game begins.
21 / 106

QB Matt Ryan warms up before the game begins.

WR Devin Hester, WR Roddy White, and WR Harry Douglas after running out onto the field prior to the game.
22 / 106

WR Devin Hester, WR Roddy White, and WR Harry Douglas after running out onto the field prior to the game.

Cheerleaders dance to a routine before the preseason game begins.
23 / 106

Cheerleaders dance to a routine before the preseason game begins.

Head Coach Mike Smith
24 / 106

Head Coach Mike Smith

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank
25 / 106

Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank

QB Matt Ryan prepares to run out of the tunnel.
26 / 106

QB Matt Ryan prepares to run out of the tunnel.

DE Jonathan Massaquoi runs out of the tunnel onto the field.
27 / 106

DE Jonathan Massaquoi runs out of the tunnel onto the field.

Head Coach Mike Smith
28 / 106

Head Coach Mike Smith

C Joe Hawley warms up before the game
29 / 106

C Joe Hawley warms up before the game

LB Prince Shembo and LB Yawin Smallwood warming up during pregame.
31 / 106

LB Prince Shembo and LB Yawin Smallwood warming up during pregame.

LB Brenden Daley and LB Paul Worrilow warming up before the preseason game.
32 / 106

LB Brenden Daley and LB Paul Worrilow warming up before the preseason game.

RB Steven Jackson gives a pep talk to his teammates before the game begins.
33 / 106

RB Steven Jackson gives a pep talk to his teammates before the game begins.

AFC Natalie S.
34 / 106

AFC Natalie S.

AFC Alice F.
35 / 106

AFC Alice F.

CB Jordan Mabin runs out of the tunnel during pregame.
36 / 106

CB Jordan Mabin runs out of the tunnel during pregame.

TE Levine Toilolo runs out of the tunnel during player introductions.
37 / 106

TE Levine Toilolo runs out of the tunnel during player introductions.

WR Roddy White runs out onto the field as he is introduced.
38 / 106

WR Roddy White runs out onto the field as he is introduced.

CB Josh Wilson
39 / 106

CB Josh Wilson

Owner & Chairman Arthur Blank
40 / 106

Owner & Chairman Arthur Blank

FB Patrick DiMarco
41 / 106

FB Patrick DiMarco

RB Josh Vaughan
42 / 106

RB Josh Vaughan

FB Patrick DiMarco
43 / 106

FB Patrick DiMarco

RB Steven Jackson
44 / 106

RB Steven Jackson

AFC Cecilia B.
45 / 106

AFC Cecilia B.

TE Levine Toilolo exits the tunnel during pregame introductions.
46 / 106

TE Levine Toilolo exits the tunnel during pregame introductions.

T Jake Matthews exits the tunnel during pregame introductions.
47 / 106

T Jake Matthews exits the tunnel during pregame introductions.

WR Devin Hester returns the ball.
49 / 106

WR Devin Hester returns the ball.

QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass during the first half of play.
50 / 106

QB Matt Ryan drops back for a pass during the first half of play.

T Jake Matthews blocks Dolphins DE Cameron Wake, protecting the quarterback.
51 / 106

T Jake Matthews blocks Dolphins DE Cameron Wake, protecting the quarterback.

RB Antone Smith runs the ball.
52 / 106

RB Antone Smith runs the ball.

C Joe Hawley congratulates RB Antone Smith after a play.
53 / 106

C Joe Hawley congratulates RB Antone Smith after a play.

CB Josh Wilson runs the ball.
54 / 106

CB Josh Wilson runs the ball.

LB Tim Dobbins covers a play during the first half of the preseason game.
55 / 106

LB Tim Dobbins covers a play during the first half of the preseason game.

LB Tyler Starr and LB Prince Shembo fight through the line attempting to reach Dolphins RB Damien Williams.
56 / 106

LB Tyler Starr and LB Prince Shembo fight through the line attempting to reach Dolphins RB Damien Williams.

WR Roddy White fights for yards after a reception.
57 / 106

WR Roddy White fights for yards after a reception.

CB Robert Alford and S William Moore combine for a tackle on Dolphins WR Rishard Matthews.
58 / 106

CB Robert Alford and S William Moore combine for a tackle on Dolphins WR Rishard Matthews.

DT Jonathan Babineaux and LB Joplo Bartu in coverage.
59 / 106

DT Jonathan Babineaux and LB Joplo Bartu in coverage.

WR Roddy White is tackled after a reception.
60 / 106

WR Roddy White is tackled after a reception.

T Jake Matthews
61 / 106

T Jake Matthews

RB Antone Smith runs the ball and dodges a tackle by Dolphins CB Walt Aikens.
62 / 106

RB Antone Smith runs the ball and dodges a tackle by Dolphins CB Walt Aikens.

CB Jordan Mabin covers a Dolphins receiver during the first half of play.
63 / 106

CB Jordan Mabin covers a Dolphins receiver during the first half of play.

WR Devin Hester returns the ball dodging Dolphins RB Mike Gillislee.
64 / 106

WR Devin Hester returns the ball dodging Dolphins RB Mike Gillislee.

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff is interviewed by a reporter during pregame warmups.
65 / 106

General Manager Thomas Dimitroff is interviewed by a reporter during pregame warmups.

DE Ra'Shede Hageman
66 / 106

DE Ra'Shede Hageman

QB Matt Ryan takes a snap from C Joe Hawley.
67 / 106

QB Matt Ryan takes a snap from C Joe Hawley.

Offensive line coach Mike Tice works with players during the game.
68 / 106

Offensive line coach Mike Tice works with players during the game.

T Jake Matthews
69 / 106

T Jake Matthews

Offensive line coach Mike Tice works with T Jake Matthews during the game.
70 / 106

Offensive line coach Mike Tice works with T Jake Matthews during the game.

WR Roddy White is interviewed by a reporter during the game.
71 / 106

WR Roddy White is interviewed by a reporter during the game.

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox works with players during the game.
72 / 106

Defensive line coach Bryan Cox works with players during the game.

DE Stansly Maponga
73 / 106

DE Stansly Maponga

S Dezmen Southward
74 / 106

S Dezmen Southward

S William Moore is interviewed by a reporter during the game.
76 / 106

S William Moore is interviewed by a reporter during the game.

Offensive line coach Mike Tice works with C Peter Konz during the game.
77 / 106

Offensive line coach Mike Tice works with C Peter Konz during the game.

LB Yawin Smallwood
79 / 106

LB Yawin Smallwood

CB Robert McClain
80 / 106

CB Robert McClain

RB Jacquizz Rodgers
82 / 106

RB Jacquizz Rodgers

QB Matt Ryan steps up to pass the ball during the first half of play.
83 / 106

QB Matt Ryan steps up to pass the ball during the first half of play.

RB Antone Smith
84 / 106

RB Antone Smith

RB Jacquizz Rodgers gets a block from C Joe Hawley during the first half of play.
85 / 106

RB Jacquizz Rodgers gets a block from C Joe Hawley during the first half of play.

QB Matt Ryan prepares to take a snap from C Joe Hawley.
86 / 106

QB Matt Ryan prepares to take a snap from C Joe Hawley.

WR Devin Hester
87 / 106

WR Devin Hester

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter
89 / 106

Offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter

QB T.J. Yates drops back for a pass.
90 / 106

QB T.J. Yates drops back for a pass.

WR Bernard Reedy runs the ball after a reception.
92 / 106

WR Bernard Reedy runs the ball after a reception.

WR Geraldo Boldewijn runs the ball after making a catch.
93 / 106

WR Geraldo Boldewijn runs the ball after making a catch.

TE Mickey Shuler makes a catch and dodges a tackle from a Dolphins player.
94 / 106

TE Mickey Shuler makes a catch and dodges a tackle from a Dolphins player.

CB Jordan Mabin makes a tackle on Dolphins RB Damien Williams.
95 / 106

CB Jordan Mabin makes a tackle on Dolphins RB Damien Williams.

LB Prince Shembo makes a block on the line.
96 / 106

LB Prince Shembo makes a block on the line.

RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.
97 / 106

RB Devonta Freeman runs the ball.

RB Josh Vaughan runs the ball during the second half of play.
98 / 106

RB Josh Vaughan runs the ball during the second half of play.

LB Tyler Starr in coverage during the second half.
99 / 106

LB Tyler Starr in coverage during the second half.

RB Devonta Freeman running the ball.
100 / 106

RB Devonta Freeman running the ball.

S Sean Baker makes a tackle on Dolphins RB Damien Williams.
102 / 106

S Sean Baker makes a tackle on Dolphins RB Damien Williams.

WR Roddy White
103 / 106

WR Roddy White

G Harland Gunn
104 / 106

G Harland Gunn

RB Devonta Freeman
105 / 106

RB Devonta Freeman

WR Julio Jones
106 / 106

WR Julio Jones

When everything in the background fades away — the crowd, the cameras, the music and the teammates — the only thing left is you, your thoughts, and whether or not you're able to shut them off or allow them to run wild in your head. This is just a small look into what each first-year woman on the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleading squad was going through during their run-through at the Georgia Dome, hours before Friday's first preseason home game against the Miami Dolphins.

Fear of dropping pom-poms, tripping over boots, and completely blanking and not being able to remember the routine were just some of the thoughts running through the minds of the newest members of the squad. Added to that is the pressure of their first home game performance in front of the friendly crowd in the Dome.

Even with all these fears running amuck, however, the young women looked calm and collected on the outside. They couldn't wait to get in front of the crowd and channel their adrenaline and the crowd's energy into their performance to make it worthwhile for the fans that came to watch.

Sixth-year veteran Denita C. still gets emotional thinking about her first performance and how far she has come. Besides everything being overwhelming leading up to the performance, the excitement, energy, and the plain fact that she was on the field as a rookie is what she remembers the most; it's also what she finds the hardest to explain to rookies, even after her six years on the team.

"You don't know what it's going to feel like to be out there. You literally get chills," Denita said. "That first dance, of course you're nervous, but I just wanted to make my team and my captain proud."

When all is said and done, the nerves are worth it to these women.

They help drive each of them and their veteran teammates to be better than they were when they first stepped on the field. They also keep each young lady grounded, reminding them how lucky they are to have this opportunity to do what they love to do, all while being surrounded by incredible women.

"… You're not just a cheerleader," Colleen F. said. "You're also a mom. A lot of the girls have fulltime jobs on the team and they go to cheerleading practice and they also do philanthropic work on the side outside of the Falcons."

As the pregame festivities began, the squad began their routine. With each boot dancing in sync and each pom-pom shaking to the tempo, they welcomed back their favorite home team and marked the start of the preseason in Atlanta.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

