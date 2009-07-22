Changes in store at Falcons linebacker positions



No. 53 Mike Peterson

6'1" | 233 lbs. | Experience: 11The Falcons signed Peterson as an unrestricted free agent to provide veteran leadership and add passion to the defense. In just a few practices his vocal leadership was heard all over the practice field. Peterson will make a change this year, however, moving to the outside after spending the bulk of his career as a middle linebacker. "He likes to play football. I don't think it really matters if he's in the middle or the outside," VanGorder said. "He's a football player. He loves the game and is a great competitor. Anywhere you put him you know what you're going to get." Peterson, who has 127 starts and more than 1,300 tackles to his credit, said he's ready to contribute on the field and the meeting room. "It's about fitting in with the guys," he said. "That was a big thing to me even before I signed -- being able to fit in with the guys, the coaches and help the team get where we want to be."