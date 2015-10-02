Chalk Talk: Shanahan Prepping Offense for Houston

AH:** You said earlier today that you really liked the way Roddy White performed in Dallas, even though he made just one catch that was negated by a penalty. Going over the tape, it's clear his effort in the run game was a big reason why Devonta Freeman did so well. How important is it for a receiver—especially an older one like Roddy—to have value as a blocker in this offense?

KS: It's everything. It's really tough to play in our offense if you don't block. Roddy did a real good job with that last week. We demand a lot out of our receivers in the run game, and they've done a good job, and they're getting better at it.

AH: Speaking of good blockers, Patrick DiMarco looked fantastic against the Cowboys. Not only did he play the typical fullback role; he also shifted around to other spots and looked comfortable there. How does it help your offense to have a fullback who can be so flexible in the system?

KS: Patrick was huge last week, especially losing Tamme there in the second quarter. We had to go two and a half quarters without a tight end, and that's a big part of our offense, using two tight ends. But DiMarco, without any practice, he jumped into that second tight end role. Just the professional he is, he knew his assignments (at TE) because he prepared on his own, even though he hadn't gotten reps there. Everyone saw the obvious things with him blocking well, but just being able to get lined up right—something we hadn't worked at him with—really helped us win that game.

AH: You've been moving the fullbacks around a lot since OTAs and training camp. How do those added wrinkles make the team more dangerous?

KS: It has to do with all the coverages we're going against, what we think it'll give. You get different stuff when you have a fullback out there compared to two tight ends or three receivers. You get different fronts, different coverages. We're not going to force anything, but we look at every personnel group every week. And if we feel we have an advantage in one, we're going to go with it. Just because we have a fullback on the field doesn't mean we have to go with a two back (set). Sometimes you motion the fullback out and get different looks schematically. We have the guys who are versatile enough to make that happen.

AH: With Tamme going through concussion protocol, Tamme's status for Sunday is still unclear. If he has to sit out, how will it affect the way you utilize the tight end position?

KS: It changes everything. you have to be able to adjust; that's part of football. You lose guys all the time. We like to use tight ends, but it helps that DiMarco is able to do both. Mickey (Shuler) stepped in this week after not being here and he's done a good job, stayed in shape. I think these guys will have to step it up if Tamme can't go, but we're counting on them to do it.

AH: Devonta was incredible last week, but 30 carries is a lot—especially when someone plays as tough and physical as he does. Are you concerned about his workload as Tevin Coleman continues to recover from his rib injury?

KS: It's definitely a fear when you only have two backs going. But they have to play. There's only two of them. If they do get hurt we have to adjust, and we have plans for that. Freeman takes care of himself, too. He's been real good this week. He's been making sure his body is fresh. He'll be ready on Sunday.

AH: Ryan Schraeder will see a lot of time against J.J. Watt on Sunday. What does he have to do to limit Watt's damage?

KS: He just has to play at the top of his game. It's a huge challenge. When it's not Watt, they have some other good players in there, too. So we're going to have a challenge across the whole offensive line, but it also doesn't just come down to the O-line. They're going to get to the quarterback fast. Our receivers have to get open. Our quarterback has to get rid of the ball. We have to be able to run the ball, also. It takes everyone.