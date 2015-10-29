Chalk Talk: Shanahan Excited About WR Hardy

Oct 29, 2015 at 03:00 AM
Andrew Hirsh

atlantafalcons.com

Andrew Hirsh:You mentioned at your press conference that you always take a hard look at yourself as a coordinator. What do you feel like you've learned from these last few games, and what do you think needs to change to get the offense back to the level it was at in September?

Kyle Shanahan: Every time you struggle or people struggle, you always look into why. It's my job and the other coaches' job to help our players be successful. They're the ones who play the game, and we have to think of ways to put them in situations where they can be successful. If they continue to struggle in certain areas, we can't just keep forcing them. We have to decide to do something different and go in a different direction. These last couple weeks—we did some good things against New Orleans, but we turned the ball over too much. When you turn the ball over too much, no matter how good you moved the ball, you're not going to get points. Last week we didn't move it as well, but we had a few opportunities we missed. And when we got down there, I think I let our guys down by calling that play that definitely didn't work out in the end. And we had a couple turnovers then, also. So we just have to clean things up. I have a lot of confidence in our guys, and I think they do, too. And when we clean things up, eliminate some penalties, eliminate those turnovers, I think the rest will take care of itself.

When you have five fumbles and lose three of them versus New Orleans when you're 25 percent on third down, I don't care if you average eight yards a carry. It's hard to get points. You have to stay on that field. When you turn it over and don't move the chains on third down, it doesn't matter what you do on first and second.

AH: I spoke with Justin Hardy yesterday, and he said the key to getting ready for an NFL game is to reach the point where he can "play free." What do you think he's had to do individually to get to that point?

KS: Ever since he made the team and has been inactive, he hasn't just sat around and waited to be activated. He's really attacked each week like he's going to play, never knowing when his number is going to be called, but I feel like he's put himself in position every week to be ready for this week. So I'm excited about him, I'm not worried about him. I think he'll do a good job.

**

2015 Falcons at Work - Week 8

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing for another home game on Sunday in the Georgia Dome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Here are pictures of the guys at work in week 8.

No Title
1 / 57
No Title
2 / 57
No Title
3 / 57
No Title
4 / 57
No Title
5 / 57
No Title
6 / 57
No Title
7 / 57
No Title
8 / 57
No Title
9 / 57
No Title
10 / 57
No Title
11 / 57
No Title
12 / 57
No Title
13 / 57
No Title
14 / 57
No Title
15 / 57
No Title
16 / 57
No Title
17 / 57
No Title
18 / 57
No Title
19 / 57
No Title
20 / 57
No Title
21 / 57
No Title
22 / 57
No Title
23 / 57
No Title
24 / 57
No Title
25 / 57
No Title
26 / 57
No Title
27 / 57
No Title
28 / 57
No Title
29 / 57
No Title
30 / 57
No Title
31 / 57
No Title
32 / 57
No Title
33 / 57
No Title
34 / 57
No Title
35 / 57
No Title
36 / 57
No Title
37 / 57
No Title
38 / 57
No Title
39 / 57
No Title
40 / 57
No Title
41 / 57
No Title
42 / 57
No Title
43 / 57
No Title
44 / 57
No Title
45 / 57
No Title
46 / 57
No Title
47 / 57
No Title
48 / 57
No Title
49 / 57
No Title
50 / 57
No Title
51 / 57
No Title
52 / 57
No Title
53 / 57
No Title
54 / 57
No Title
55 / 57
No Title
56 / 57
No Title
57 / 57
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

AH:** Justin said this offense is similar to the one he learned at ECU, but added he didn't need to worry much about the playbook at school. Obviously it's different here in the NFL. Have you noticed him put extra effort into his work off the field to get up to speed?

KS: Justin's a real smart guy. I think some of that stuff comes easy to him—maybe easier than most players. But you're a product of your environment. He came out of college where he didn't have a playbook much; most of it was no-huddle, getting signals from the sidelines. So I think it took him a while to grasp the differences and the work you have to put into learning. He's been doing that for a while now, and it's been showing. He's been playing faster and doing things right.

AH: From my point of view, Hardy has responded well to being inactive. A lot of athletes—especially those his age—would have trouble dealing with that situation, but Justin doesn't seem fazed by this early roadblock. Have you seen the same from him, and if so, how important do you think that's been to his recent progress?

KS: I think that's important for everybody. It's human nature to be competitive and want opportunities, but you can only worry about what you can control. Justin couldn't control whether he was playing or not. That wasn't up to him. But instead of sitting around and being upset about it, he's taken it as time to get better. He's worked at it and I think he's improved and I think it'll pay off for him.

AH: If Hardy is activated, what kind of expectations will you have for him on Sunday?

KS: I don't know, because you can't predict numbers, and that's how people judge receivers. But that's not how we do it. It depends on what coverages we're getting, how the progression goes based off the coverages, how the fronts go, how we're blocking them. I think he'll go in there and play well. I have a lot of confidence in him that he'll give it all he can. I think he's prepared from a mental standpoint, and we'll see how the coverages go. That's the hard thing about wideouts: a lot of it depends on just luck.

AH: Switching to another receiver, Julio Jones currently ranks fourth in the NFL in yards after catch. How have you been able to get the most out of him?

KS: You have to attack everywhere on the field. You do anything too much, and they'll stop it. So no matter what you're doing to be successful, that won't last forever. Defenses will stop that and take it away, and you'll have to do something else. We evolve every week; we evolve every quarter. You never really know what direction it's going to go. You try to put together a game plan that's going to allow you to go any direction. But that's just part of the NFL. People study football a lot. Defenses are good. So you have to be able to do everything. The good thing about Julio is he's capable of doing everything. So he makes it a little bit easier for you.

AH: Yesterday Matt Ryan talked about areas he wants to improve in, and one of them was rolling out of the pocket. How have you assessed his mobility so far?

KS: I think Matt's done a really good job rolling out. He's done a good job on the move; I thought he's been good on the move throughout his career when he's been asked to do it. I think that's been one of his strengths so far. Matt is pretty much never satisfied with anything, and neither am I, so we're always trying to work to get better in all areas. But I've been happy with him there.

AH: Ryan also mentioned he wants to get better at play-action. Where's he at in that regard?

KS: Play-action throws are usually bigger throws, so they're not always as high-percentage, but you do have a chance to slow down the pass rush and get some people more open if you're making them defend the run. I think Matt has improved (at play-action). We've been working on that since I've gotten here. I think these last few weeks, although the numbers might not show it, I think he's been better on the play passes. We have to work on getting him better looks, though, and that'll help him get better numbers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ricardo Allen launches podcast with wife, Grace

Atlanta Falcons safety Ricardo Allen has launched a podcast with his wife, Grace. Get to know the player and his family with each episode

news

Calvin Ridley celebrates all-black golf team's historical win

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley took time during the week of his birthday to celebrate the historical victory of an Atlanta high school golf team.

news

2019 NFL Combine: Position-by-position list of all the players attending

Take a look at some of the top prospects of the 2019 NFL Draft class

news

Falcons minicamp preview: Five burning questions to be answered

Here are five of the biggest questions to watch for at Falcons' minicamp Built by The Home Depot

news

Early Bird Report 6/7: The Falcons defense is setting the bar high for 2018

Today's Early Bird Report includes expectations from the Falcons' defensive players on what they're capable of as well as punishment for the Baltimore Ravens.

news

NFL.com identifies Takk McKinley as Falcons' key homegrown player for 2018

McKinley turned in a promising rookie campaign, and he could be in line for a bigger role in his second season.

news

More questions about my all-time Falcons team, Steve Sarkisian in Year 2, special teams, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Steve Sarkisian on entering Year 2 with Falcons: Difference is night and day

The Falcons offensive coordinator is much more comfortable heading into his second season

news

Falcons' Desmond Trufant looking 'really fit, strong' as he prepares for his sixth season

Desmond Trufant is back to his normal offseason routine and feels as good and strong as he has in a while

news

Early Bird Report 6/6: Matt Ryan's spot on a recent NFL quarterback ranking

Today's Early Bird Report includes Matt Ryan's place on a recent ranking of NFL quarterbacks as well as the latest on Dalvin Cook's rehab.

news

Questions about Alex Mack, all-time Falcons team, linebacker depth, draft, more

You've got questions about the Falcons and we've got answers -- Straight from the 'Beek

news

Takeaways from Falcons OTAs: Defense finding sweet spot, Calvin Ridley looks 'explosive'

The defense is improving on and off the field; Calvin Ridley continues to impress and other takeaways.

Top News

Falcons place veteran running back on injured reserve

Five things to watch as Falcons face Los Angeles Rams in Week 2

Wheels Up | Falcons Fly to LA

Falcons Daily: Analyzing the running back rotation, likelihood Tyler Allgeier is active against Rams

Advertising