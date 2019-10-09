Cardinals' Kliff Kingsbury: Julio Jones 'will go down as one of the best all-time' receivers

Oct 09, 2019 at 05:48 PM
Will McFadden

AtlantaFalcons.com

The Falcons' Week 6 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals could feature plenty of offense. Arizona's Air Raid scheme can be wide-open and high-flying at times, while the Falcons boast an offense that can steamroll teams if they get going.

All-Pro receiver Julio Jones has led the way in some of the Falcons' most impressive offensive displays, and he recently became the fastest player in NFL history to gain 11,000 receiving yards. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury, whose offensive prowess earned him the top job in Arizona, can't help but appreciate Jones, who he'll try to slow down on Sunday.

"He's just a dominant player," Kingsbury said. "One of the best receivers in the league, currently, and he will go down as one of the best all-time."

Through the first five games, Jones has caught 26 passes for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Jones already has two 100-yard receiving performances this season, but he's been held to a combined 94 yards in the last two games.

Given the variety of weapons on the Falcons' offense, there are going to be days when a player doesn't get as many looks. Jones is a threat to go off in any given game, and Kingsbury knows the effort will be there.

"They've been doing everything they can to try and double him and take him away and do different things, and he still makes those plays and gets to the catches, which is phenomenal," He said. "As a coach, you appreciate how hard he plays on tape week in and week out."

Atlanta is coming off of its highest-scoring performance of the season. Despite the loss, the Falcons scored 32 points and kept themselves in it for most of the game. Kingsbury believes they are capable of doing so again if this turns into another shootout.

"They've got it all going," Kingsbury said. "They've had some tough breaks in a couple of games, but they're as dangerous as any offense in the league when you look at the talent on that side of the football."

