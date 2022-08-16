Camp Report: Frank Darby, Bryan Edwards, KhaDarel Hodge, competition heats up at wide receiver

One of the toughest decisions the Falcons will have to make come the 53-man cut down date at the end of August is how many wide receivers they will carry, and who they will be. We're still a couple weeks out from that decision - which comes on Aug. 30 - but the truth of the matter is that what these receivers are doing right now is vitally important for when that decision is made.

In terms of competition - you know, that word that Arthur Smith likes to use? - there are very few position groups that are competing to the degree these receivers are for a roster spot this year. There are three locks in my mind: Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus and Bryan Edwards. That means you're talking about two - maybe three - spots up for grabs for everyone else. And when it comes to who those spots will go to? It's really anyone's game at this point.

One could argue KhaDarel Hodge and Damiere Byrd had the best first two weeks of camp. They continue to run with the first team. But Geronimo Allison and Auden Tate bring a size that can't be overlooked. Then, there's Frank Darby. The final draft pick of the Falcons 2021 class has slowly worked his way up the rotation. He was running with the first-team during Tuesday's practice, and had a few noticeable catches when targeted. And what of Cameron Batson? A guy who could provide a special teams usage? Or Stanley Berryhill or Jared Bernhardt, who have both had impressive flashes throughout camp and the first preseason game.

If there are - say - two spots up for grabs, who do you give those spots to? What's the combination you stick with for Week 1? And how quickly does that combination change? If at all?

Well, all of those questions are in the process of being evaluated right now.

So, what are the Falcons looking for at this point in the preseason?

"We're trying to build chemistry. We're trying to build rhythm," offensive coordinator Dave Ragone said. "It obviously helps from the quarterback perspective to build that timing and trust, too."

And the receivers? How does this coaching staff weigh something like sheer size versus versatility versus speed? This is a diverse group that will have to be cut down eventually. To be honest, Ragone said, you don't.

"I think what we're trying to set up - for the most part - is the ability to compete, regardless of your body type," Ragone said. "There's a certain way that we'd like to play football, and these guys are going in (and competing). First and foremost you have to know your assignment, and you have to play with a certain intent."

We already know the Falcons want to play a physical brand of football, and that absolutely extends to the receivers. They wouldn't have taken London with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft if they didn't want physical receivers.

But it's not just London the Falcons want to emerge as a yards-after-catch guy. They're looking for that from all of their receivers. The Falcons want to see strength at the position.

The best way to see strength emerge? Push harder.

"For the most part, what you want to see is you want to see guys go out there and push, not just pushing themselves but each other," Ragone said. "That group right now? They're pushing each other. It's great to see because it's bringing out their personalities but it's also bringing out the competitiveness. It's a great battle in there right now."