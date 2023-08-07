Calais Campbell passes physical, taken off non-football injury list

Veteran defensive lineman hasn't practiced with Falcons since start of training camp

Aug 07, 2023 at 06:49 PM
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Calais Campbell is coming off the non-football injury list. The veteran defensive lineman passed his physical, according to Monday's official NFL transaction wire, freeing him up to be a regular member of the active roster.

The Falcons formally announced that he was coming off NFI on Monday evening.

Campbell was placed on the active NFI list just before the start of Falcons training camp, though Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said it was an expected move not considered a long-term issue.

Campbell missed two weeks of training camp rehabbing an undisclosed ailment, and now the Falcons can begin to ramp him up aiming towards full participation in this preseason.

It's ultimately uncertain, though it seems unlikely, whether he'll be part of joint practice sessions with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday and Wednesday here in South Florida. The Falcons have those two practices leading up to a Friday preseason game.

Then the Falcons will be home for the rest of the preseason, hosting the Bengals and Steelers before the regular season starts. There's no rush in getting Campbell going again, with his spot secure and his routine dialed in. The only objective, in his case, is getting ready for a Week 1 home game against Carolina.

